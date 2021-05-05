Dogecoin’s steady advance into the mainstream continued on Monday, with the Oakland Athletics baseball team announcing it would sell tickets for 100 units of the meme cryptocurrency.

DOGE To The Moon

The Oakland Athletics have joined the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks by announcing today that they will recognize Dogecoin as a form of payment for ticket sales. This bull season, Dogecoin, the meme turned fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $90 billion, has been on a record-setting spree. Beyond being a meme cryptocurrency, the altcoin has gained a lot of attention as its price has risen from a few cents at the start of the year to a new ATH of $0.70 set today.

Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town! Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series. 🔗: https://t.co/RizI8lp46i pic.twitter.com/wdDROnpLJc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2021

Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval said on Twitter the team had already processed dogecoin transactions, which he said were the first in Major League Baseball history. He added the hashtag #DogecoinToTheMoon.

Fans can now buy game tickets at RingCentral Coliseum using $DOGE, according to the Major League Baseball team. For 100 Dogecoin, a two-seat pod in the Plaza Infield will be available for the May 3-6 series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The inclusion of Dogecoin comes after the baseball team previously revealed that the entire season suite will be available for one Bitcoin.

Dogecoin has now entered the party and managed to flip XRP yesterday to take the fourth spot by market cap. Bitcoin and Ether adoption gained much of the momentum during the early phase of the current bull season, but Dogecoin has now joined the party and managed to flip XRP to take the fourth spot by market cap. While many observers warned against investing in the meme currency that attracted big investments from TikTok stars due to its speculative existence and price pump based on Elon Musk’s tweet, Doge has progressed well beyond that.

Two major sports league clubs, as well as auto dealerships and medical suppliers, now allow Doge payments.. It is actually bigger than BMW and Ford, with a market capitalization of $90 billion. Dogecoin’s founder, who later left the project for the group to make it more decentralized, sold his Doge to buy a new Honda, and now Dogecoin is bigger than the majority of luxury car brands in the United States.

Since its debut in 2013, Dogecoin has continued to grow as the poster child of altcoins. As it gained popularity, it quickly became synonymous with wild price pumps because of its small value and concentrated holdings.

According to Coin Metrics, the price of Dogecoin increased by approximately 40% on Tuesday. After bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, Dogecoin now has a market cap of $69 billion, rendering it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin is a meme-based cryptocurrency. Over the last few years, there has been little development operation, and few of its users run a complete node. There have been 16 weekly performances higher than 30% and six of those presented 100% or higher gains.

