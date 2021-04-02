Sponsored Article How to Earn Passive Income with Bitcoin? Bexplus Interest Wallet Is A Good Choice

Interest rates in most countries throughout the world are currently extremely low, with some countries even offering negative interest rates. Global investors are currently looking for ways to earn interest on their holdings and stay ahead of inflation. Recently, Bexplus launched a Bitcoin interest-bearing wallet, allowing you how to earn passive income by holding BTC. The launch of this wallet allows you to earn passive income regardless of market movements.

Learn More About the Bitcoin Interest-Bearing Wallet In This Guide

How does Bexplus’ BTC interest wallet work?

The funds in the wallet will be offered as a professional loan to financial firms that will use the funds as market makers and add liquidity to the market. And the interest rates are adjusted at least once every 6-12 months. Bexplus will not use the deposits for other purposes and you can withdraw the funds at any time you want.

Is it safe to use the interest-bearing wallet?

Independence: The wallet and the trading account are separate, so deposits in your wallet aren’t influenced by your positions, nor are they affected if they are liquidated.

High Security: The platform uses multiple signature access, and all funds transferred from cold storage to hot wallets are manually processed and require multiple staff to coordinate.

How is the interest calculated?

Bitcoin in the Savings Wallet will not be considered as margin by the system, so even when you have open positions, the equity in your Saving Wallet will not be affected by your orders. Bexplus’ interest wallet APY surpasses most competitors in the industry.

Example: You deposited 10 BTC and enjoy an annualized interest rate of 21%, then your monthly wallet revenue is (10*21%/365*30)=0.17260273BTC

While some lending platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, traders can make a deposit starting from 0.05 BTC on Bexplus. View detailed interest wallet rules.

Why Choose Bexplus?

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives platform offering 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, EOS, LTC, and XRP futures contracts. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bexplus is trusted by over 100K traders around the world, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran. No KYC is required, and there is no deposit fee either. Traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Assume we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $10,000. With 100x leverage, we can open a position worth 100 BTC using funds borrowed from the trading platform.

One day later, the price of Bitcoin increases to $10,500. The profit will be ($10,500 – $10,000) * 100 BTC/$10,500 *100% = 4.76 BTC, making the ROI 476%.

Now, with Bexplus’ 100% bonus, our initial investment would be 2 BTC, and our realized profit made with these 2 BTC will be 9.52 BTC, and the ROI on your deposit will also increase to 952%.

With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.

No KYC

There is no KYC. Registration only requires email confirmation and only takes a minute. Bexplus provides services to traders from 30+ countries, including the USA, UK., Japan, and Argentina.

Demo account with 10 BTC

To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bexplus has launched a trading simulator. There are 10 sample BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like, without taking any risks. You can also learn to analyze the market and use the toolkit with the demo account.

24/7 withdrawal and 24/7 customer support

You can submit a withdrawal request anytime you want. You will have your deposits back in as fast as 30 minutes during work hours. If you encounter any problems when using Bexplus, you can contact customer support via different channels, such as e-mail and live chat.

What Does Doubling Deposits Mean?

100% deposit bonus, but the bonus cannot be withdrawn. Traders can open larger positions with the bonus and potentially increase their profit, and then the generated profit can be withdrawn. In addition, if the market is too volatile, the bonus can be used as an increased margin.

If you missed the boat before it’s time to decide whether you want to take action and start earning in the cryptocurrency space. To accumulate more BTC, please join Bexplus and claim your bonus!

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.