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Zurich, Switzerland, June 18, 2026 – Eldora, an on-chain investment platform, announced the expansion of its tokenized US equity marketplace to 280+ assets and the launch of a $20,000 Trading Campaign, opening in early June 2026 – the platform’s largest community initiative to date.

For most retail investors across Asia-Pacific, owning shares in Nvidia or Apple has never been straightforward. It has meant navigating foreign brokerage registration, funding dollar-denominated accounts, paying high conversion fees, and accepting settlement windows that close on weekends and holidays.

Eldora addresses this with tokenized US equities – blockchain-based representations of real, US-listed securities backed 1:1 by shares held in regulated custody through Dinari, a transfer agent registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The platform now lists 280+ tokenized US stocks and ETFs, including SpaceX ($SPCX), Nvidia ($NVDA), Apple ($AAPL), Tesla ($TSLA), Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ), and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF ($IWM), available 24 hours a day across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base.

“Programmable ownership, real-world yield, and decentralized credit markets are converging into a single on-chain financial stack. Eldora is building the access layer for that transition.”

– Theophane Rame, Founder & CEO, Eldora

Tokenized Equities, T-Bill Yield, and DeFi Lending – One Login

According to Dinari’s custody framework, each token on Eldora represents a beneficial interest in the underlying US-listed security – not a derivative, not a synthetic contract. A single KYC verification unlocks all platform products across all five supported blockchains simultaneously: tokenized equities, a T-Bill yield product at 5.3% APY (as of June 2026) on idle stablecoin capital, and institutional DeFi lending aggregated from AAVE (127+ asset reserves), Maple Finance (Syrup USDC at 4.45% APY, $1.4 billion in total assets), and Morpho.

Investors can use tokenized equity positions as collateral within the platform’s DeFi lending stack, enabling yield generation on stock holdings without liquidating positions.

Ghost Portfolio and Observatory: Eliminating the Onboarding Barrier

Ghost Portfolio, launched in June 2026, allows first-time users to build and monitor a complete simulated portfolio – across tokenized stocks, T-Bill yield, and DeFi lending – using real market data, before connecting a wallet or submitting identity documents. Simulated allocations convert directly into live positions upon completion of KYC. Ghost Portfolio lets the platform make the case before asking for a passport.

The Eldora Observatory provides a free, login-optional market intelligence dashboard aggregating live Bloomberg and CNBC feeds, CNN Fear & Greed index data, real-time asset prices across equities, crypto, commodities, and forex, and AI-generated market commentary.

$20,000 Trading Campaign in June 2026

The $20,000 Trading Campaign runs for 12 weeks beginning in early June 2026. Rewards are distributed from the pool based on verified platform activity – trading tokenized equities, deploying capital into yield and DeFi lending strategies, inviting friends via referral, and engaging with Ghost Portfolio or Observatory – with real-time standings published on Eldora’s public Leaderboard. Ghost Portfolio participants may accumulate campaign standing before committing real capital, providing a genuinely low-risk entry point for investors new to on-chain investing.

Access tokenized US stocks, T-Bill yield, and institutional DeFi lending from anywhere in APAC → app.eldora.do

Platform Traction and Market Context

The platform’s early traction reflects the scale of the problem it is targeting. Eldora has surpassed 10,000 active users across 85+ countries, backed by a community of more than 20,000 members across X, Discord, and Telegram. The Discover marketplace lists 280+ tokenized US equities and ETFs – all live and tradable – across 12+ active integrations including Dinari, Maple Finance, AAVE, and Morpho.

The real-world asset tokenization market surpassed $24.9 billion globally in early 2026, up 289% year on year, with tokenized stocks the fastest-growing individual asset category. Institutional participation has accelerated, with J.P. Morgan projecting the tokenized securities market could reach between $4 trillion and $16 trillion by 2030.

About Eldora

Eldora is an on-chain investment platform that provides access to tokenized US equities, Treasury bill yield products, and decentralized lending markets through a unified dashboard and a single KYC framework. The platform aggregates infrastructure from Dinari (SEC-registered transfer agent), Maple Finance, AAVE, and Morpho, and is available across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain. Eldora is incorporated in Zurich, Switzerland and serves a global user base across 85+ countries.

Media Info:

Contact Person: Theophane Rame – Founder of Eldora

Email: press@eldora.do

Website: Web: eldora.network & App: app.eldora.do