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Ethereum Name Service has opened discussion around an ENSv2 migration proposal that would move domain registration and renewal resolution toward a Layer-2 registry model.

The idea is pretty straightforward: ENS works, but Ethereum mainnet fees can make everyday domain actions expensive. Moving more of that activity to Layer 2 could reduce costs while keeping links back to Ethereum’s security model.

This is still an early governance stage.

The proposal is a temp check, not a completed migration. It has not passed a full executable DAO vote, and users should not treat it as already implemented. But it is a meaningful direction for one of Ethereum’s most recognizable identity systems.

For more details, visit the official Discuss platform.

TL;DR

ENS is discussing an ENSv2 migration toward a Layer-2 registry.

The proposal aims to reduce registration and renewal costs.

It is an early governance discussion, not an implemented migration.

Why ENS Needs Lower Costs

ENS is one of Ethereum’s simplest consumer products.

Instead of using long wallet addresses, users can register readable names. That makes wallets easier to share, payments easier to understand, and identity easier to build across apps.

The problem is cost.

When Ethereum mainnet fees rise, simple actions like registering, renewing, or managing names can become annoying or expensive. That limits how broadly ENS can be used, especially for smaller users.

A Layer-2 registry model could help by moving more routine activity onto cheaper infrastructure.

Keeping Ethereum Security In The Picture

The challenge is not just moving to L2.

ENS has to preserve the trust assumptions that made it valuable in the first place. Users want lower fees, but they also want confidence that names remain secure, durable, and connected to Ethereum’s settlement layer.

That is why the proposal matters.

It is trying to find a balance between cheaper user actions and strong security proofs. If that balance works, ENS could become easier to use without losing the trust that comes from being rooted in Ethereum.

Governance Comes First

ENS is governed by a DAO, so major changes need community discussion and approval.

The current proposal is still in the early discussion phase. That means delegates, users, developers, and service providers can debate trade-offs before anything becomes final.

That process may feel slow, but it is important.

Name infrastructure is sensitive. If ENS changes how registration and resolution work, the ecosystem needs time to understand the implications.

Cost Savings Need Careful Wording

The proposal aims to reduce gas costs sharply, but cost-saving claims need to be tied to the final design.

Layer 2s can make transactions much cheaper, but actual savings depend on implementation, network fees, bridging assumptions, proof systems, and how users interact with the new registry.

So the right view is that ENSv2 could significantly reduce costs if adopted and implemented successfully.

It is not a guarantee today.

The Bigger Ethereum Identity Story

ENS has remained one of Ethereum’s most recognizable non-financial protocols.

It is not just about speculation. It is about identity, payments, wallets, websites, and user experience. If ENS can make names cheaper and easier to manage, it could become more useful across the Ethereum ecosystem.

That is why the L2 migration proposal matters.

It shows ENS trying to adapt to where Ethereum is going: a world where mainnet anchors security, while more user activity happens on Layer 2.

The proposal is early, but the direction makes sense.

This article draws on ENS governance materials relating to the ENSv2 Layer-2 registry migration proposal.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Discuss. at Discuss