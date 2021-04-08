Trade eToro appoints Dr. Hedva Ber, Israel’s former Banking Supervisor, as Deputy CEO and Global COO

April 6, 2021 – Global multi-asset investment platform eToro, today announces the appointment of Dr. Hedva Ber as Deputy CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Ber will lead eToro’s operational infrastructure, corporate governance, compliance and regulatory affairs, legal, risk management, and social responsibility.

Dr. Ber has more than 25 years of experience across the banking and finance industry. Between 2015 and 2020 Dr. Ber served as Israel’s Supervisor of Banks where she actively promoted the digital transformation and the implementation of innovation and technological changes in the banking and payment sectors. Prior to that, she held several senior roles at Bank Leumi, the last being Chief Risk Officer.

From 2005 to 2008 Dr. Ber represented the State of Israel on the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London. She received her Ph.D. in Economics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Dr. Ber is considered to be one of Israel’s leading and influential economists who have driven significant changes in the banking sector.

Yoni Assia, eToro Co-Founder and CEO said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Ber as eToro’s Deputy CEO and Global COO. Dr. Ber joined us as a consultant earlier this year and I’m thrilled that she has become a permanent, full time member of eToro’s senior leadership team. Dr. Ber brings with her invaluable experience across regulation, corporate governance and risk management. eToro has always placed a strong focus on providing the very best experience to our clients while rigorously adhering to global regulations and applying the highest standards of operational excellence. Under Hedva’s leadership, eToro will remain at the forefront of best practice as we scale the business.” Dr. Hedva Ber, eToro Deputy CEO and Global COO said: “As someone from the traditional banking industry, I chose to join eToro, an innovative leader in global fintech and a business at the forefront of the new world of investing, out of a belief in the company’s vision and management. I look forward to working with it’s employees and management, ensuring that eToro continues to operate at the highest level of regulatory standards. I look forward to overseeing the ongoing investment in the company’s operational capabilities to support its rapid growth and create value for its customers and investors.”

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 20 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer: eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

