Uniswap is one of the top decentralized exchanges in the crypto industry right now. The price shows a 2.50% increase in 24-hour operations, and it stands at number 13 in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

This shows that the token is moving towards price growth. Uniswap community is also hopeful that as the exchange gains more exposure, there’ll be more positive trade volume and price increase.

Uniswap To Gain More Exposure Through Valour

In a recent development, an issuer of ETPs based in Zurich is set to launch an investment product that will bring the long-awaited exposure to UNI. So, there is more enthusiasm in the community as this action might help increase UNI’s value.

The new product relies on UNI as its underlying asset. Uniswap ETP is a passive investment instrument available on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG, a stock exchange in Europe.

Many people in the community have wondered at the reason behind the creation of the Uniswap ETP. But Diana Biggs, the Valour CEO, revealed that stock exchanges and traditional markets don’t have access to investment products based on the blockchain. Therefore, this product now is a way to ensure that investors can also participate in Defi seamlessly.

A Brief on Valour Assets

Valour is one of the ETP issuers that supposedly connects investors to innovative products for investments. The team is claimed to have top-notch experience in digital assets and financial markets stemming from their many years in the sector. The firm has been operating since 2019 and has been growing tremendously since then.

For instance, in 2015, the founders listed a crypto Exchange-traded product on Nasdaq, which none other has done. In 2017, they also became the first to list a crypto mining firm on the Toronto Stock.

The company has been recording massive growth since its launch. On October 25, it reported that its AUM (assets under management) rose more than 3,000% this year, a $290 million increase from recorded trading on traditional SEs.

Uniswap, on the other hand, has been recording growth as well. It also rose above $500 billion in trading volume from 2018.

Many players opine that the volume increase in Uniswap Layer 2 solution is due to high fees for transactions on Ethereum. But that’s not all; even the Uniswap v3 is also recording huge volumes to the tune of $115 million daily across diverse networks.