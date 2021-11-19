Memecoin Floki Inu has signed a sleeve sponsorship deal with Kerala Blasters FC, one of the top soccer clubs in India.

Floki Inu Becomes Indian Soccer Club Kerala Blasters’ Official Sleeve Sponsor

FLOKI’s twitter account announced yesterday that the coin has successfully secured an official partnership with the Indian soccer club Kerala Blasters.

#FLOKI PARTNERS WITH INDIA'S BIGGEST FOOTBALL CLUB In what is a landmark deal symbolic of $FLOKI's vision to truly be a dominant cryptocurrency, we would like to announce a strategic partnership with India's biggest football club, the Kerala Blasters FC. pic.twitter.com/s1MF8ZI6CL — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 19, 2021

With the deal, Floki Inu‘s logo and website will be featured on Kerala Blasters’ kit sleeves in the new Indian Super League season.

Established in 2013, ISL is India’s top soccer division with 11 teams participating in the 2021-2022 season. The league is the fifth most popular in the world as it boasts over 130 million global fans.

Kerala Blasters is one of the top clubs in the division, having finished as runner-ups twice in the championships so far.

The deal, which goes into effect immediately, will also have Floki Inu’s brand being LED displayed during home games at the team’s 41k capacity stadium.

A look at Kerala Blasters' new kit for the upcoming ISL season with FLOKI as sponsor | Source: Floki Inu

The memecoin’s aim with the partnership is to help the crypto go mainstream in India, and tap into the huge market in the region.

Floki Inu will also receive more global attention with the sponsorship due to the worldwide fanbase of the soccer league.

This deal isn’t the first time a sports-crypto partnership has happened. Crypto-related businesses have started signing sponsorships with teams from around the world for a while now.

As sports have a very wide appeal, crypto companies find them to be an effective way of marketing to a broad audience.

Earlier in the year, Floki Inu’s predecessor Dogecoin also penned a kit deal with the English Premier League club Watford FC.

FLOKI Price

At the time of writing, Floki Inu’s price floats around $0.0002277, up 58% in the last twenty-four hours. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has accumulated 217% in gains.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days:

FLOKI was trending downward in the past few days, but it has caught some upwards momentum in the past 24 hours | Source: FLOKIUSDT on TradingView

Claiming itself to be a Dogecoin and Shiba Inu killer, Floki Inu is a relatively new memecoin that has blown up in popularity in the past month.

Last month the coin ran a marketing campaign where ads for it started appearing in London buses and underground stations. The government took notice and has started a crackdown on it.

