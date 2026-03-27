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Gemini’s stock, GEMI, has plunged 90% from its September 2025 high, raising fresh concerns about the crypto exchange founded by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

As a result, market expert Dom Kwok, co-founder of blockchain firm EasyA Labs, warned on social media platform X (previously Twitter) that Gemini could face bankruptcy before the end of the year.

Kwok’s forecast ties together several pressure points: multiple class-action suits, an exodus of senior executives, slowing revenue growth, accelerating losses, and what he described as a “doom loop” that could further destabilize the company.

Expert Warns Gemini Could Need Dilutive Bailout

According to Kwok, Gemini — founded more than a decade ago — continues to post annual losses in the hundreds of millions and is burning through initial public offering (IPO) proceeds at a rapid pace.

Once those cash reserves are depleted, he said, the firm will likely need highly dilutive financing that would further erode shareholder value and prompt more investors to sell.

Earlier this month, a string of class actions was filed alleging that Gemini misled investors about its growth prospects and concealed internal executive turmoil ahead of the September 2025 initial public offering.

Plaintiffs contend the company overstated the long-term strength and stability of its core exchange business, exaggerated plans for international expansion and user growth, hid the risks tied to a major strategic pivot and restructuring, and failed to disclose widening losses and departures from the C‑suite.

That pivot became public in February of this year when the exchange unveiled “Gemini 2.0.” The plan calls for a refocus on prediction markets, withdrawals from the UK, the European Union (EU), and Australia, and workforce reductions of about 25–30%.

The announcement followed a series of senior departures: within weeks, the company’s chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and chief legal officer all left their roles effective immediately, stoking concerns about leadership stability.

Multi-Front Crisis

Kwok highlighted slowing revenue as another major concern. Gemini’s growth has reportedly dropped to 26% in 2025 from 45% the year before. He noted that companies that just go public typically speed up growth, not slow down.

Operational complaints from users have compounded the firm’s problems. Multiple customers reported account suspensions, difficulties withdrawing funds, unpaid referral bonuses, and poor customer service.

Taken together, the lawsuits, executive turnover, strategic retreat, slowing revenue growth, and user complaints paint a bleak picture for the crypto exchange Gemini and its stock’s near‑term prospects.

Kwok’s scenario of running through initial public offering cash and then facing dilutive financing rounds sketches a path that could accelerate capital flight and further depress the stock.

At the time of writing, GEMI had already closed Thursday’s trading session at around $4.59 per share, having recorded additional intraday losses of 7%. No catalyst that could help the stock’s performance has been disclosed yet.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com