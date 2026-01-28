Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Grayscale, one of the world’s largest digital asset-focused managers, has filed a new amendment to its Spot XRP ETF, updating specific details in the original document. Meanwhile, XRP ETFs have achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing $2 billion in total volume, reflecting growing institutional demand and interest.

Grayscale Files New Amendment For Its XRP ETF

On Tuesday, January 20, Grayscale updated its Form 8-K filing for the Spot XRP ETF, highlighting new details it has included in the index calculation. The amendment, which was submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealed changes to the digital asset trading platforms previously used to determine the Index Price for the Grayscale XRP Trust ETF, GXRP.

The CoinDesk Indices, Inc., which provides the index, initially included Bitstamp by Robinhood, Crypto.com, Gemini, Kraken, LMAX Digital, OKX, and Bitfinex for XRP-USD trading pairs in the original XRP Spot ETF filing. For XRP-USDC trading pairs, the index previously featured Bitstamp, Bullish, Bybit, Kraken, and OKX.

Notably, the January 20 amendment has now added Binance, Gate, and Hashkey as new platforms for XRP trading pairs. These additions follow a routine monthly review where the platforms met the conditions and eligibility criteria for inclusion. At the same time, Bitfinex was removed from the index. Grayscale disclosed that the reason for the exclusion was due to Bitfinex’s failure to meet the Index Provider’s conditions for inclusion.

The asset manager’s move reflects its ongoing efforts to maintain a more accurate and reliable pricing for its XRP ETFs. Market analyst Xaif Crypto has stated that the new amendment improves NAV accuracy on NYSE Arca. He also noted that the removal of Bitfinex underscores Grayscale’s growing focus on higher-liquidity exchanges amid XRP’s growing institutional demand and adoption post SEC clarity.

XRP ETFs Exceed $2 Billion In Trading Volume

As investors become more familiar with the newly added trading platforms in Grayscale’s XRP ETF pricing index, new reports have revealed a major increase in volume for these investment products. According to an X post by crypto enthusiast XRP Update, the total US Spot XRP ETFs have surpassed $2 billion in cumulative trading volume, marking a significant growth milestone.

XRP Update revealed that since October 2025, XRP Spot ETFs have seen steady demand and increasing institutional participation, reflecting growing confidence in the cryptocurrency as an investment vehicle. The chart, which shows cumulative volume, illustrates slow but sustained growth, with XRP ETFs rising above $500 million, then exceeding $1 billion, and now sitting above $2 billion.

XRP Update notes that capital is quietly and consistently rotating into XRP ETFs. Due to strong volume growth, the crypto enthusiast believes that continued institutional demand could ignite a bullish trend in XRP’s price. In addition to its rising trading volume, XRP ETFs have also recorded another day of positive inflows, adding approximately $9.16 million to total net assets.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com