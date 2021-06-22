Most DeFi users have heard of Ethereum’s high congestion issues, but few are aware of the controlling forces operating behind the scenes, and how badly they can be impacted by this single problem. When traders send a regular transaction via the Ethereum network, it is susceptible to attacks from bots or front-running software run by entities seeking to profit from trader activity.

Ethereum’s ecosystem is perhaps amongst the fastest growing in the crypto space. Thus, there are already many solutions that tackle this issue and operate for the benefit of the users and decentralized exchange (DEX) traders. Most of them have gone under the radar.

Archer Swap is part of the Archer DAO, a project with features designed to mitigate the risks associated with sending transactions on Ethereum. It protects users from Miner Extractable Value (MEV) strategies, sandwich attacks, and front-running bots while maintaining a connection with Uniswap and SushiSwap, two of the most popular DEXs on Ethereum.

In this sense, Archer Swap can be described as a DEX extension that enhances the trader experience on these dApps. This protocol combines two powerful sets of features that give traders improved operations on Ethereum – protecting them and making trades more cost-efficient.

The first set of benefits are called Archer MEV Shield. Besides protecting transactions from bot attacks, it allows users to eliminate failed transaction fees, a recurring problem on Ethereum. Traders can also cancel transactions at no additional cost.

The second feature is called Archer Trader Extractable Value (TEV), a proprietary and innovative concept introduced by Archer Swap. Operating within the Archer Relay, Archer TEV uses automated rebalancing transactions with bots to sync market prices when big market moves occur.

After a trade or a big swap, there is usually an arbitrage opportunity in a market. Archer TEV uses these opportunities to capture the value and redistribute it to Archer Swap users. In essence, Archer TEV takes revenue generated by Archer Swap and gives it back to one of the protocol’s core components, the traders.

Archer Swap Launches Campaign To Reward Traders

Following a community vote, Archer DAO recently launched a 6-week campaign to buy back and distribute its native token ARCH. In this way, the protocol can reward early adopters. The tokens will be acquired with the revenue generated by Archer TEV.

The protocol won’t have to touch its treasury reserves to attract new users to the platform. The protocol and the users will benefit – as more users trade on Archer Swap, the campaign will have more resources to acquire and distribute ARCH. Therefore, the token will most likely see an increase in buying pressure during the coming weeks, and the platform will see a surge in the number of users.

Archer DAO will distribute rewards every Friday from June 11th to July 16th, 2021. The platform will calculate rewards for each user based on their transacted volume for each week. The rewards will be delivered automatically and with basically 0 risk for the users, all they need to do is trade.

Archer Swap has had famous trades. In May, during the high of the dog meme coins, the inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, used Archer Swap to dump his supply of Shiba Inu (SHIB), AKITA, MIRI, ELON, and others into the market.

The dump served a good cause, as Vitalik used this money to send over $1 billion to different charity organizations. The most notable is the Covid-19 relief campaign for India started by Polygon’s co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal. This trade could be among the most famous in 2021 and was enabled by a protocol whose main objective is to shield its users and give them back the power to operate safely within the Ethereum dark forest.