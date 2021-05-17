The crypto market can be uncertain and unpredictable. Many of the best crypto traders remain profitable by sharing alpha information on potential plays, exciting projects, and relevant data. Fish.Pro is a new revenue-sharing platform, created with the objective of becoming the go-to hub to discover crypto treasure islands. Hidden gems that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Launch on May 13th, Fish.Pro is set to be a portal to meet the demand of crypto users and attract new ones into the crypto space. The project will build products to disrupt the model used by trading platforms in the crypto industry.

In doing so, they will tear down the barriers, pain points, and obstacles that crypto traders face today. Thus, Fish.Pro has features that will allow users to share revenues and discover valuable projects to optimize their gains.

The exchange will support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, EOS, and many of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the industry. Unlike traditional trading platforms, where positions and trades are isolated, Fish.Pro will have interactive channels for the community to share data, personal opinions, and create teams. The platform will consider the opinion of users for improvements.

Fish.Pro And A New Wave Of Adoption

Fish.Pro was built by a team of top developers from some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. Its core members have the perfect combination of crypto and traditional market experience and have collaborated with major exchanges in trading volume and cryptocurrency projects in the top 15 by market cap.

When it comes to priorities, the team has focused on providing an enhanced user experience by creating an easy-to-use and friendly interface for new adopters. For the veterans, Fish.Pro will have tools to analyze data accompanied by a modular design and a point score mechanism.

Moreover, the team’s experience will allow them to build a channel with many crypto ecosystems and sectors. Thus, combining Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) innovations and possibilities with a variety of crypto-based derivatives, social apps, gaming apps, and others.

The platform will launch a new model of future contracts called Lightning. Traders will have the capacity to be more profitable by taking long or short positions in the span of 5 to 10 minutes on a digital product, such as the Bitcoin (BTC)/ Tether (USDT) trading pair. In that way, they could increment their opportunities to increase their revenues.

Fish.Pro will also have a swap feature, fear index, and options. In combination with a new alert system and daily tasks that will provide further rewards if completed.

The second part of the current cycle has begun, and the industry needs more practical applications to drive adoption. Fish.Pro aims to bring more users into the crypto space by contributing to the creation of more use cases and value. In that sense, Fish.Pro is part of a new generation of exchange platforms with greater potential to increase traffic flow into the crypto space.