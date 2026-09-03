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Amid a pivotal reshaping of the global financial architecture and the deep convergence of frontier technologies, decentralized autonomous organization HTX DAO today officially announced the launch of the Genesis Program, backed by an initial $10 million HTX DAO Ecosystem Fund. Driven by the real-world needs of developers and builders across its global community, the initiative goes beyond individual products and token-focused metrics. By leveraging cryptography and decentralized networks, it seeks to establish a full-scale business footprint across crypto and AI and build an open, transparent, and permissionless global ecosystem of financial freedom.

Beyond Asset Trading: Advancing a New Global Era of “Financial Freedom”

HTX DAO’s mission has never been confined to the market performance of governance tokens, nor does it seek to build a closed ecosystem around an exchange. Its fundamental objective is to drive a freer, more open global financial order unshackled by centralized monopolies.

The foundational value of crypto extends far beyond asset pricing and speculative trading. Cryptography, blockchain, and decentralized networks are systematically restructuring asset classes, global settlement protocols, and human collaboration paradigms. HTX DAO is committed to deeply participating in this infrastructure reconstruction, empowering global users to claim inviolable asset sovereignty and enjoy the seamless, borderless flow of value.

Crypto Meets AI: Catalyzing New Productivity and Collaboration Models

Global technology is currently approaching a critical inflection point. AI has unleashed an exponential leap in productivity, while crypto provides an open network environment, an asset ownership framework, and a trustless collaboration mechanism.

As AI agents transition from assisted generation to autonomous execution, decentralized networks will emerge as foundational infrastructure for settlement and attribution, spanning on-chain micro-payments between machines, Decentralized Identifier (DID) authentication, cross-sovereign settlement, and data asset ownership confirmation. The deep symbiosis of crypto and AI will inevitably catalyze a new generation of business models, underlying protocols, and decentralized organizational forms. Driving the engineering implementation and commercial closure of Crypto-AI stands as HTX DAO’s core strategic priority for the present and the long term.

A Multi-Million-Dollar Fund for Comprehensive Empowerment

Rather than acting as a top-down, unidirectional design, the Genesis Program originated directly from the genuine technical demands and operational pain points of creators, developers, and builders within the ecosystem.

To coalesce fragmented innovative forces into a long-term, evolving collaborative network, HTX DAO has established an initial $10 million ecosystem development fund. Eschewing traditional, indiscriminate grant models, the Genesis Program relies on a rigorous, verifiable milestone-delivery mechanism to provide selected teams with a three-dimensional support system encompassing development capital, foundational technical support, full-chain liquidity injection, real-world business scenarios, and global market expansion.

A Clear Value Loop: From Milestone Releases to Ecosystem Reinvestment

The $10 million fund is by no means an unconditional, unidirectional subsidy. Rather, it is built upon a framework of rigorous engineering management: fund allocation tied strictly to verifiable milestone delivery; the injection of deep ecosystem resources including liquidity, technology, and market access; translating project deployments into self-sustaining commercial business models; and ultimately, establishing a long-term positive feedback loop that channels project growth back into the broader HTX ecosystem. This mechanism maximizes capital efficiency while ensuring that every resource injection genuinely translates into sustainable on-chain productivity.

Industrial Depth: Seamless Integration into Leading Industry Networks

Teams accepted into the Genesis Program gain far more than isolated financial backing. Rather, they gain an industry-grade collaborative network with high entry barriers.

Project teams will directly access HTX’s expansive global user base and regulatory-compliant gateways, seamlessly tap into the TRON network’s daily hundreds-of-billions-dollar on-chain liquidity base, and coordinate with top-tier global investment institutions, academic think tanks, developer alliances, and industrial strategic partners. This deep industrial synergy empowers early-stage innovations to rapidly bypass the cold-start phase and achieve robust, scaled commercial deployment.

By fostering real-world business scenarios such as on-chain payments, AI services, DeFi, RWA, and AI agents, the Genesis Program will continuously expand HTX’s practical application boundaries across the external ecosystems. It will drive a long-term, bidirectional positive cycle between project growth and HTX’s ecosystem value, evolving HTX from a mere exchange infrastructure into a core value node of the global free finance and decentralized collaborative network.

Genesis Core Matrix: A Full-Lifecycle Empowerment Architecture of Discover, Support, and Connect

Transcending the boundaries of traditional unidirectional grants, the Genesis Program focuses on building a sustainably iterating global builder collaborative network anchored by three pillars across project lifecycle:

Discover: Leveraging global hackathons, open-source technical communities, and university research networks to proactively identify early-stage teams in the prototype verification stage that are focused on breaking through foundational technical bottlenecks.

Support: Establishing a verifiable milestone mechanism based on deliverables, backed by the $10 million ecosystem fund. Beyond initial capital, it delivers comprehensive access to full-chain liquidity, foundational tech architecture consulting, global community cold-start assistance, and multi-regional market resources.

Connect: Acting as a connector for decentralized innovations under the philosophy of a free financial port to facilitate efficient closed loops among capital, tech developers, AI agents, and end users.

The ultimate destination of the Genesis Program is not a one-way invitation to “join us,” but an invitation for global builders to integrate into an open, co-built collaborative network where everyone shares in the ecosystem dividends.

Embark Now: Entering an Open Global Builder Network For More Than Just a Grant

The next decade of the crypto industry will not be defined by any single entity. It belongs to every technical pioneer solving real-world problems through code.

The HTX DAO Genesis Program and its $10 million ecosystem development fund are now officially open for global applications:

Official Application Portal: https://www.htxdao.com/en-us/genesis

HTX DAO looks forward to collaborating with global technical builders to advance foundational innovation, jointly constructing a more resilient, transparent, and globally liquid next-generation financial technology ecosystem.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) collaboratively built by community members, early contributors, and global advisors. Supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON blockchain ecosystem, HTX DAO is committed to establishing an open governance ecosystem led by users, governed by transparent rules, and driven by efficient collaboration, serving as a key engine in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi).

HTX DAO embodies the principle of “token holders govern”, aiming to inspire global consensus and participation, align community interests with platform value, and explore a new order in the world of crypto finance.

Contact Information

Website: www.htxdao.com

Email Address: media@htxdao.com



