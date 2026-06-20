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TL;DR

AlphaOnChain claimed three Hyperliquid ETFs have reached $158 million in combined assets.

The post said Bitwise and 21Shares products account for most of the reported total.

The claim should be treated as social-market commentary unless confirmed by official fund data.

Hyperliquid ETF Narrative Gains Weekend Attention

Hyperliquid ETFs just hit $158 MILLION while Bitcoin ETFs bleed



The biggest story nobody is talking about on a Saturday morning:Three Hyperliquid ETFs launched in May 2026 and already have $158 million in combined assets:

Bitwise HYPE ETF: $88 million

21Shares HYPE ETF: $66… pic.twitter.com/GxGNJ1DjDN — AlphaOnChain (@alphaforchain) June 20, 2026

Hyperliquid is drawing fresh attention after a June 20 X post claimed that three Hyperliquid ETFs launched in May 2026 have already accumulated $158 million in combined assets. The post from AlphaOnChain said the largest reported products were a Bitwise HYPE ETF with $88 million and a 21Shares HYPE ETF with $66 million.

Because the source is an X post rather than an official issuer filing or fund dashboard, the numbers should be treated cautiously. Still, the post captures an important market theme: HYPE has become one of the more closely watched altcoin narratives as traders look beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum for high-conviction sector plays.

Why HYPE Is Getting Attention

Hyperliquid has built a strong following around on-chain perpetual trading and its broader exchange-focused ecosystem. If fund-style products tied to HYPE are attracting meaningful assets, that would suggest institutional and retail demand is beginning to move beyond the most obvious crypto assets.

That is the interesting angle for altcoin traders. Bitcoin ETF flows dominated the previous market cycle, but newer narratives are now competing for attention. HYPE sits at the intersection of DeFi, derivatives and exchange infrastructure, making it a natural candidate for speculation when traders rotate into higher-risk assets.

The Big Caveat

The key caveat is verification. Until the asset figures are confirmed through official issuer data, exchange filings or fund pages, the post should not be treated as final proof of flows. It is better framed as a signal of growing attention around the Hyperliquid narrative.

For traders, that distinction matters. Social traction can move markets in the short term, but sustainable upside usually needs confirmed demand, liquidity and continued ecosystem growth.

This report is based on information from AlphaOnChain on X.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.