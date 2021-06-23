Billionaire Ricardo Salinas talked with the director of Blockchain Land about his investment in Bitcoin. Salinas has said that he has 10 percent of his assets in bitcoin. Salinas is a staunch believer in bitcoin. One of the high-profile advocates of the coin with the bitcoin hashtag on his Twitter profile.

He has always been an advocate for bitcoin. He posted on his Twitter profile that paper is worthless. And the best thing to put your money in is Bitcoin. The third richest man in Mexico has revealed that he is not afraid to put his money in bitcoin.

Bitcoin Is As Solid An Investment As Gold

Ricardo Salinas still believes strongly in bitcoin despite the recent price crash.

Enumerating the benefits of bitcoin, the billionaire compares it to gold. Saying that bitcoin with all its benefits qualifies it as a modern form of gold.

He made the argument that bitcoin is easy to carry. It enjoys extreme liquidity internationally. And most of all, bitcoin supply is limited. The limited supply of the coin is why Salinas has so much faith in the coin.

Bitcoin supply is hard-capped at 21 million. No one can create more bitcoins. This means that it cannot be manipulated by the government for their gain. The coin supply can also not be manipulated by any developer.

This imposed scarcity means that bitcoin is not subject to inflation. Which is a major concern for the billionaire.

Bitcoin back in the green | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Salinas continued on to talk about inflation. He mentioned that when he first started working in 1981, a dollar was 20 pesos. Now 40 years later, a dollar is worth 20,000 pesos. Bitcoin’s limited supply is a way to avoid this. If you cannot make new coins, you cannot devalue them.

How About Altcoins?

While Ricardo Salinas is very bullish on bitcoin, he is not so much on altcoins. He attributes his reluctance with altcoins to their inflationary models. He gave Ethereum as an example.

Ethereum has an unlimited supply. This means, unlike bitcoin, an endless number of coins can be produced. Governments can create new coins when they want. An endless supply means that the value depreciates over time instead of appreciating. Due to the fact that there are so many coins in circulation.

Salinas stated that he does not believe that altcoins have the potential to outpace bitcoin. Bitcoin is a finite asset which makes it more valuable.

Although he does have faith in some altcoins because they provide privacy.

A finite resource does not depreciate. Instead, due to its scarcity, it becomes even more valuable. This is because the number of people that want it increases, while the supply available remains the same. Hence there is a higher demand for it than there is supply.

Ricardo Salinas believes that every investor should have a part of their portfolio in bitcoin.

