Cryptocurrency holds tremendous potential for reshaping payments, yet most digital assets remain locked away in wallets rather than flowing through everyday commerce.

London-based fintech startup SpacePay aims to solve this disconnect with its platform featuring a tiny 0.5% transaction fee, compatibility with over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlements for merchants.

They have already pulled in over $1 million during its ongoing presale, with the $SPY token currently priced at $0.003181.

Why Shop Owners Avoid Crypto (And How SpacePay Fixes It)

Ask any café owner why they don’t accept Bitcoin, and you’ll hear clear concerns: complicated technical setups, expensive new hardware, and those wild cryptocurrency price swings. Who wants to accept Bitcoin worth $50 at lunchtime only to discover it’s worth $40 by dinner?

SpacePay addresses these practical concerns with a refreshingly simple approach. Instead of forcing businesses to invest in new equipment, their platform works with existing Android payment terminals through a quick software update. This means merchants can start accepting cryptocurrency without replacing hardware they already own.

For customers, paying couldn’t be more simple. They simply scan a QR code with their preferred crypto wallet app, confirm the amount, and the transaction completes within seconds. No awkward waiting periods or typing complicated wallet addresses – just smooth payment experiences that happen to use digital currency.

Say Goodbye to Those High Transaction Fees

Credit card processing fees eat away at small business profits every single day. Traditional payment processors typically take between 2.5% and 3.5% from every purchase – money that comes directly from already tight margins.

SpacePay completely changes this economic model with their minimal 0.5% transaction fee. Consider a small bookstore doing $30,000 in monthly sales. With conventional payment systems, they’d hand over roughly $900 in processing fees each month.

After switching to SpacePay, that same bookstore would pay just $150 – keeping an extra $750 in their business every single month.

These savings come from cutting out unnecessary intermediaries in the payment process. Traditional card payments bounce between multiple companies before finally reaching the merchant days later. SpacePay creates a more direct path using blockchain technology, which maintains security without the excessive fees.

Never Worry About Crypto Price Swings Again

The nightmare scenario for any shop owner considering crypto payments involves price volatility. Accept Bitcoin for a $100 product, and that payment might be worth just $85 within hours if the market takes a dive.

SpacePay tackles this challenge with an ingenious instant settlement system. When a customer pays with cryptocurrency, merchants receive payment in their local currency immediately. A $50 sale means exactly $50 in their account – regardless of whether Bitcoin crashes or soars minutes later.

This protection comes from technology that locks in the exchange rate during the few seconds needed to process the payment. If cryptocurrency prices fluctuate dramatically during this window, SpacePay’s system absorbs the difference. The merchant simply sees a normal, stable payment landing in their account without any crypto drama.

More Than Just Another Crypto Token

The $SPY token sits at the heart of SpacePay’s ecosystem, with careful distribution that shows long-term thinking. From the total supply of 34 billion tokens, 20% is allocated for public presale – which ensures everyday investors can participate. The founding team kept just 5% for themselves, remarkably modest compared to the 20-30% typically seen in many crypto projects.

Holding $SPY tokens provides several benefits that grow alongside platform adoption. Monthly loyalty airdrops reward active users based on platform activity. Governance rights allow holders to vote on important platform decisions. It creates a truly community-driven ecosystem.

Perhaps most appealing is the revenue-sharing model – as more businesses process payments through SpacePay, a portion of those transaction fees flows back to token holders.

Changing How People Pay With Crypto Every Day

SpacePay isn’t creating another speculative token – they’re building practical infrastructure that makes cryptocurrency useful in daily life. Their solution works with over 325 different crypto wallets, so customers can pay using whatever they already have. No need to download yet another wallet just to make purchases.

The technology processes transactions rapidly through parallel verification. While traditional payment systems check things one at a time, SpacePay’s approach verifies wallet balances, authenticates the cryptocurrency, confirms merchant details, and locks in the exchange rate simultaneously. This explains why their transactions complete in seconds rather than minutes.

Every payment gets permanently recorded on the blockchain. It creates a tamper-proof record protected by advanced encryption. This distributed approach not only speeds things up but makes the entire system more secure than conventional methods.

How To Get Involved With SpacePay

For those interested in this altcoin and its vision for simpler crypto payments, the ongoing presale offers an entry point. The $SPY token is currently priced at $0.003181, though this price will likely increase as the presale progresses through different stages.

Getting involved is easy. Visit SpacePay’s official website and connect your preferred cryptocurrency wallet. The platform accepts various payment methods, including USDT, AVAX, ETH, BNB, MATIC, BASE, and even regular bank cards for those new to cryptocurrency.

Your tokens will remain securely stored in your connected wallet until the presale concludes.

