Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Kraken Adds Solana On-Chain Token Trading Directly Inside Its App

TL;DR

Kraken has added on-chain Solana token trading directly inside its main app.

Eligible users in the US and more than 100 countries can access around 2,500 Solana-based tokens at launch.

The exchange says users do not need a separate wallet, seed phrase or app-switching flow.

The move shows major exchanges trying to absorb more DeFi activity into mainstream retail interfaces.

Kraken Moves DeFi Into The Main App

Kraken has added on-chain Solana token trading directly inside its core retail app, giving eligible users access to thousands of Solana-based tokens without pushing them into a separate DeFi wallet flow. The exchange says the feature is live for customers in the United States and more than 100 countries, with around 2,500 verified Solana tokens available at launch.

The launch is a clear attempt to make on-chain trading feel less intimidating. Instead of asking users to create an external wallet, store a seed phrase, bridge assets and manually route swaps through decentralized exchanges, Kraken is wrapping the process inside the interface customers already use.

Why Solana Is The Starting Point

Solana is a natural first network for this kind of product. Its token markets move quickly, liquidity often forms on-chain before centralized listings arrive, and retail traders are already comfortable chasing early-stage Solana assets. For an exchange, that creates both an opportunity and a risk. Users want access to tokens earlier, but the traditional listing process is too slow to capture the full on-chain cycle.

Kraken’s answer is to give users access to decentralized liquidity while keeping the portfolio experience inside the Kraken app. According to the company, on-chain holdings will appear alongside existing Kraken assets, which reduces the mental gap between centralized exchange balances and self-custodial activity.

Embedded Wallets Do The Heavy Lifting

The infrastructure behind the launch is powered by Privy’s embedded wallet technology and Solana DEX protocols. That is the key piece. Users still interact with on-chain markets, but the wallet and transaction mechanics are handled in the background. Kraken is not pretending the assets are ordinary centralized listings; it is giving users a gateway to decentralized markets with fewer visible moving parts.

That distinction matters. On-chain trading can expose users to volatile, illiquid or unaudited assets. Kraken’s own disclosure makes clear that tokens available through the DEX have not necessarily been reviewed or approved in the way a centralized listing might be. In other words, the interface is simpler, but the market risk remains real.

Exchanges Are Chasing The On-Chain User

The broader trend is hard to miss. Major exchanges increasingly know they cannot ignore DeFi activity just because it happens outside their order books. If users are leaving to trade new assets on-chain, exchanges either lose that flow or build tools that make the on-chain experience easier to access.

Kraken’s Solana integration is part of that shift. It does not replace DeFi wallets for power users, and it will not eliminate the risks that come with early token markets. But it could make decentralized trading accessible to a much larger retail audience. If the rollout works, the next test will be whether Kraken can extend the model to more chains without diluting the safety and usability gains that make the product appealing in the first place.

This article was written by the Bitcoinist News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Kraken. at Kraken