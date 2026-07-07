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Kraken is taking the same route several large crypto firms are increasingly willing to take: push back hard and force the SEC to defend its theory in detail. Its motion to dismiss is part legal filing, part signal to the market that the exchange is not going to accept the agency’s framing quietly.

That makes it a story about more than Kraken alone.

For more details, visit the official Kraken platform.

TL;DR

Kraken submitted a motion to dismiss the SEC’s amended complaint.

The exchange argues the SEC’s theory still stretches securities law too far.

The filing adds to the wider legal pushback from major US-facing crypto platforms.

The Argument Kraken Wants Heard

At the centre of Kraken’s position is the claim that the SEC is still trying to expand securities law into areas where it does not cleanly belong, particularly in secondary trading contexts.

That argument has become one of the defining legal fault lines in US crypto regulation, and every new filing sharpens it.

Why The Industry Watches Closely

Exchange cases carry outsized weight because they influence token listings, product design, and the confidence of both builders and investors. A motion to dismiss does not decide the whole case, but it can shape momentum and public framing.

For now, Kraken’s move keeps pressure on the SEC to show that its claims can survive close judicial scrutiny.

This article is based on information from Kraken.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Kraken. at Kraken