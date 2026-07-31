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XRP is holding above the $1.04 area while whale exchange activity on Binance appears to have cooled, giving traders a slightly more interesting setup than a simple price-support headline.

The validated notes show XRP trading around $1.07 to $1.08 on July 30 and 31, after holding support above $1.04. At the same time, whale exchange flows on Binance, both inflows and outflows, reportedly dropped sharply. That can point to a quieter phase where large holders are not aggressively moving coins onto or off the exchange.

There was also a separate flow signal from US spot XRP ETF products, which reportedly saw about $585,000 of inflows on July 29 and roughly $6 million on July 30.

None of that guarantees a rally. But it does suggest the market is watching flow data, not just the chart.

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TL;DR

XRP held above $1.04 while trading around $1.07 to $1.08.

Binance whale inflows and outflows reportedly dropped sharply.

ETF inflows offer another flow signal, but price predictions should be treated carefully.

Why Lower Whale Activity Can Matter

Whale activity gets overused in crypto headlines, but it can still be useful when handled properly.

Large exchange inflows can sometimes signal potential selling pressure, because coins are being moved to a venue where they can be sold. Large outflows can sometimes suggest accumulation or custody movement. Neither interpretation is automatic, but the flows give traders something to watch.

A sharp drop in both inflows and outflows is different.

It may suggest large holders are waiting, not rushing to sell or reposition. That can create a quieter market around a key support level, especially if spot price is holding.

For XRP, the $1.04 level matters because traders are treating it as near-term support. Holding above it keeps the market structure alive. Losing it could invite more cautious positioning.

ETF Inflows Add Another Layer

The reported inflows into US spot XRP ETF products add a separate institutional-flow angle.

ETF inflows do not always move price immediately. They can be small relative to total market turnover, and they may reflect portfolio allocation rather than directional conviction. Still, they matter because they show regulated access channels attracting capital.

For XRP, that is important because the asset has long traded around regulatory narratives, exchange access, and institutional interest.

If ETF products continue taking in money while exchange whale activity cools, traders may see that as a healthier flow backdrop than one dominated by large sell-side transfers.

But again, the numbers need to be kept in proportion. A few million dollars in inflows is interesting, not decisive.

XRP Still Needs More Than Quiet Whales

The danger in whale-flow stories is turning silence into certainty.

Lower exchange flows can mean less immediate selling pressure. It can also mean large holders are simply inactive. A support level can hold for a while and then break. ETF inflows can help sentiment without creating enough demand to shift the market.

So the correct read is measured.

XRP is showing a calmer exchange-flow profile while holding a watched level. That gives bulls something to work with, but it does not resolve the next move.

The market still needs follow-through in spot demand, broader risk appetite, and continued institutional flows.

The Bigger XRP Setup

XRP remains one of the most narrative-sensitive large-cap altcoins.

It reacts to regulation, ETF speculation, Ripple-related developments, exchange flows, and derivatives positioning. That makes clean data more valuable because the conversation can easily become noisy.

Right now, the data points to a market that has not broken down, but also has not confirmed a strong upside move.

Support is holding. Whale flows are quieter. ETF inflows are present. That is a constructive mix, but not a prediction.

For XRP traders, the next phase likely depends on whether the market can turn lower exchange activity into stronger spot demand. Holding above $1.04 is one thing. Building momentum from there is another.

This article is based on public XRP market and exchange-flow data for July 30–31.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Coinglass. at Coinglass