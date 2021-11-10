If you ever heard of CryptoPunks and always wanted to create an NFT yourself – now it’s your time! Let’s create 888 unique Martians!

Collaboration of Mars4 and Sketchar announces exclusive Martians888 Art Contest. Open up your inner Leonardo da Vinci to create a one-of-a-kind Martian avatar.

Best 888 Martian NFT avatars will form an exciting component of the Mars4 Metaverse – P2E gaming ecosystem where you can explore a geographically exact 3D virtual Mars, own and customize your land and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT!

MARS4 Metaverse. Why should I get excited?

Mars4 – centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property with MARS4 Tokens and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Attractive tokenomics of Mars4 leverages NFT Mars Land, Gamification, and Token Redistribution.

The Mars4 project’s development team has modeled a detailed 3D map of Mars’ terrain after NASA’s Mars data. Think of it as Mars’ equivalent of the 2001 Google Earth 3D map. The total area of the Red Planet is divided into 99.888 unique land plots, each represented by a unique NFT.

Mars4 is a platform that allows people to own and access the virtual Metaverse world which features the fourth planet in our solar system, Mars. The Mars4 Metaverse will have multiple play to earn games combining the best of Decentraland, Star Atlas and Axie Infinity.

The NFT project is powered by cryptocurrency, which makes it more accessible to people all around the world. Dual tokenomics of Mars4 contains Mars Land NFTs and MARS4 dollars. There is an initial supply of 4 billion MARS4 Tokens that are used as the main currency on the Metaverse of which 1/3rd will be sent to mint the limited supply of NFT land plots.

Earn passive income by simply holding Mars Land

The platform operates on Ethereum, allowing users to benefit from high transaction processing speeds. Aside from owning a parcel of land on Mars, users also get the opportunity to benefit from their land plots. In the future, Mars NFTs will be open for staking, and liquidity mining, thus earning passive income to their owners.

The Mars4 platform is the first blockchain-based project to allow collectors to receive passive income through their NFTs. When a collector owns a land plot NFT, they are automatically included in the Mars4 yield generating system. This system ensures each transaction performed on the platform redistributes MARS4 tokens to the NFT holders.

Before the launch of Metaverse, epochs are introduced to redistribute passive income for Mars landlords. The scarcity model is designed to provide a yield for NFT owners as soon as possible, as there are no transactions until the game is not yet launched.

Each Epoch starts after a new batch of 10,000 NFTs is sold. 51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners, starting in Epoch 1. As more than 50,000 NFTs were sold already, Mars4 entered the first epoch on September 24th, 2021. There already sits more than 17 million MARS4 tokens in Epoch1 Redistribution.

Mars4 and Sketchar Collaboration: Martians888

Mars4.me, a Mars themed Metaverse powered by Mars Land NFTs and Play to Earn (P2E) gaming mechanics is announcing a campaign for artists to contribute to the creation of 888 unique Martian Avatars (imagine CryptoPunks on Mars) that will be minted as NFTs and form a core part of the Mars4 world. This is a unique chance for artists to break through and make a name for themselves in the exciting world of Web3, NFTs and P2E gaming.

Mars4 collaborates with Sketchar to make the Martians888 collection come to life! Open up your inner Leonardo da Vinci and create one of 888 unique Martians on Sketchar application. All you need to do is download the Sketchar app, tap the Martians icon in the Creative Hub, fill in the outline template for a Martian in your style and share it on the Martians888 collection. You will need to keep the initial outline of the Martian, but you can add accessories or environments. The art contest started on November 8th and will end on the 30th.

Sketchar is a mobile platform with a suite of tools for growing artistic skills, creating art, and selling it right from the application. It provides augmented reality for drawing, artificial intelligence for turning images into cartoons, and more to enhance people’s artistic skills. The company is backed by Snap, Boost VC, and IMI.VC. Sketchar has been honored with the Webby Awards for Best Use of Augmented Reality 2018, the most prestigious award for digital products. For more information, please visit sketchar.io.

The 888 best Martians will be selected by the Sketchar community and a special jury composed of the Mars4 executive team and experts from the world of Crypto Art and NFT gaming. If your Martian is chosen, you will receive a share of the $35,000 USD bonus pool. These artworks are going to be promoted and sold on the Sketchar marketplace and other NFT marketplaces.

Conclusion

Mars4 NFTs are a rare combination of the NFT benefits of proof of ownership of something both scarce and beautiful, and passive income generation.

Unlike other NFT projects, Mars4 has revenue assurance from its NFT yield generating protocols. It is therefore not just an artistic and exploration medium for content creators, individuals, and businesses, but an excellent source of passive income.

Without further delay, be a part of the exciting Martians888 collection! Start crafting your NFT avatar right away and let it celebrate with its other 887 friends on Mars.