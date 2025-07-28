Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Victoria, Seychelles, July 28, 2025 – MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has listed StablR USD (USDR), a MiCAR compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin. To celebrate this milestone, MEXC will launch a special event offering users the opportunity to share a total prize pool of 85,000 USDT.

About StablR USD (USDR)

StablR USD (USDR) is a MiCAR compliant stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar value and redeemable on a 1:1 basis, collateralized by fiat currency and short-term government bonds. Designed to provide a more efficient, secure, and accessible digital alternative to traditional money, USDR serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. The stablecoin enables faster payments, facilitates international trade, and supports more flexible financial systems. With a total supply of 6,325,084 USDR, the project offers users a regulated digital dollar solution.

Event Highlights

The celebration features two main events running from July 28 to August 1, 2025 (UTC), open to both new and existing MEXC users.

Event 1: Launchpool – Stake USDT, MX, USDR to Share 70,000 USDT

Users can stake USDT, MX, or USDR tokens across three pools to earn airdrop rewards. The more tokens staked, the larger the reward share. The USDT pool (exclusive to new users) offers 50,000 USDT rewards, while the MX and USDR pools each provide 10,000 USDT. Staked MX tokens can also participate in Kickstarter airdrop events, allowing users to earn double rewards.

Event 2: Invite New Users & Share 15,000 USDT

Users can earn 20 USDT for each successful referral through the following steps: share their referral code or link with friends, ensure new users sign up using the code, ensure invitees make a deposit of at least 100 USDT, and confirm their participation in the Launchpool event. Each user can invite up to 20 people, earning a maximum of 400 USDT on a first-come, first-served basis.

Complete event details are available on the MEXC platform.

MEXC’s Commitment to User Empowerment

The USDR listing celebration highlights MEXC’s capability in rapidly introducing quality projects while demonstrating the platform’s commitment to helping users access early market opportunities through rewarding activities. With over 3,000 listed assets, frequent airdrop programs, superior liquidity, and robust security measures, MEXC has earned the trust of more than 40 million global users. The platform will continue enhancing its services to provide users with a secure, efficient, and rewarding trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being “Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

