Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The first-ever premium membership service in the poker industry is now live at CoinPoker, a blockchain-powered, no-KYC gambling site popular for its multi-million dollar crypto promotions and rewards.

Dubbed the “3-Bet Club,” this program comes packed with a host of valuable perks, including tournament discounts, round-the-clock support, exclusive visuals, as well as stats-based and player-activated rewards, giving subscribers consistent value regardless of how they choose to play.

What this simply implies is that both cash game grinders and tournament regulars on CoinPoker can join and benefit, even if they play at the lowest stakes.

Already, those who joined the official online Waitlist in the buildup to its August 17th rollout have received their first month of the membership at no cost, giving them the chance to explore its benefits firsthand.

Many others are also not leaving anything to chance and have logged into the client to check the available subscription options and get started, particularly ahead of the Global Online Poker Championship launching on CoinPoker this weekend.

Considering the staggering $50 million prize pool tied to this championship, it could be an ideal setting to maximize some of the perks tied to the 3-Bet Club membership.

Rewards Boost, Action Multiplier, Power Ups, Tournament Discounts, and more. 3bet Club is live @CoinPoker_OFF Use code BENCB to win extra tickets for this month's GOPC – we're giving away $10,000 in tickets! 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/daxbElqrOt — bencb (@bencb789) August 17, 2026

What is the 3-Bet Club?

After several weeks of teasers, the 3-Bet Club is finally available on CoinPoker, featuring a range of exclusive benefits that the brand says are unlike anything currently available in the online poker world.

It’s entirely a new poker membership service, though built on the same foundation as CoinRewards, CoinPoker’s primary rewards program, which distributes $7 million in monthly prizes through cash game leaderboards, cash drops, task-based rewards, and other promotions.

But the 3-Bet Club goes a step further by offering lovers of the game additional ways to maximize their returns, making its launch a significant milestone in CoinPoker’s bid to make real-money games more profitable.

Here is the catch: the paid subscription, though optional, is open to every member of the CoinPoker community, no matter the location.

At the same time, it offers consistent rewards for all real-money games, time-limited perks that players can activate at will, rewards for heads-up display statistics, discounts on tournament buy-ins, and exclusive visual elements.

That’s exactly what cash game grinders and tournament regulars want: unequalled earning potential that they can control.

As such, whether you’re grinding hard or prefer playing at your own pace, the 3-Bet Club delivers the highest level of value possible.

A video review of the CoinPoker 3-Bet Club, a $35/month or $100/quarter membership program. Is it worth it for all players? pic.twitter.com/FDwbri6kFl — Card Player: The Poker & Gambling Authority (@CardPlayerMedia) August 19, 2026

A video review of this program has been provided by CardPlayer, highlighting each of its reward mechanics and why players should consider trying it out.

3-Bet Club Reward Mechanics Explained

As mentioned earlier, the 3-Bet Club will offer several real-money benefits, along with the advantage of standing out visually among other members within the CoinPoker community.

Rewards Boost

Rewards Boost is a crucial component of the 3-Bet Club, designed to provide consistent rakeback on all cash games and tournaments at CoinPoker.

The baseline reward is a 10% return from table fees each week, automatically tallied and paid every Monday.

So, playing any of the real money games as a member of the 3-Bet Club qualifies you for the weekly reward.

Power Ups

The 3-Bet Club offers six Power Ups every month, each of which players can activate one at a time to supercharge their Rewards Boost to 1.5x.

These perks can be triggered before cash game or tournament sessions, giving members complete control over their poker benefits

Each one lasts for 12 hours once activated, culminating in 72 hours of maximum value from real-money games every month.

Action Multiplier

The Action Multiplier is structured to incentivize cash game players for hitting certain statistics targets at non-heads-up tables.

This could serve as an additional earning opportunity for active 3-Bet Club members, increasing their weekly rakeback to 12.5% or 15%.

Targets reset automatically every Monday, so players can work toward new stats and unlock more rewards.

As of today, Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and Short Deck are all eligible cash games for Action Multiplier, each having its own target.

All players need to do to activate the bonus is hit their weekly targets for 3-Bet, PFR (Preflop Raise), or VPIP (Voluntarily Put in Pot).

Metric Texas Hold’em Games Pot Limit Omaha Games Short Deck Games 3-Bet 13% 11% 12% Effective PFR to VPIP Ratio 85% 70% 35% Effective VPIP 35% 45% 50% Effective VPIP Override 40% 55% 60%

Tournament Discounts

Another benefit that 3-Bet Club members will receive is access to exclusive buy-in discounts on a selection of CoinPoker’s MTTs all month, helping them save more while still giving them a chance to win the same prizes.

Each event in this category is clearly labeled in the lobby with the 3-Bet Club logo, making it even easier to spot them before registering.

However, these discounts only apply to the first buy-ins, not rebuys or reentries.

Exclusive Avatars, Emojis & Other Visuals

Finally, members will benefit from aesthetic upgrades that they can explore to distinguish themselves from others within the community. These cosmetic features include emojis, avatars, throwables, and collectibles, adding a personal touch to their experience at the tables.