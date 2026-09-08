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Returning to Singapore for the third consecutive year, WEEX will appear as a Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore for the second time, bringing broader access to global markets, hands-on AI-powered trading experiences and a closer look at how the next generation of trading is taking shape.



September 8, 2026 – TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 will take place on Oct. 7–8 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. As one of the world’s largest crypto industry gatherings, the event is expected to bring together more than 25,000 attendees, 7,000 companies, 300 speakers and 500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, with over 60% of attendees expected to be C-level executives or founders.

WEEX will return to TOKEN2049 for the third consecutive year, marking its second appearance as a Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore.

The return reflects WEEX’s continued investment in building a global presence offline. Over the past three years, the platform has participated in 31 events across 16 countries and regions, generating more than 160,000 real-world connections.

This year, WEEX is bringing a broader trading proposition to TOKEN2049: more than 2,100 global assets spanning crypto and TradFi markets, alongside AI-powered tools and hands-on experiences designed to give traders new ways to engage with markets.

As trading moves beyond crypto, the way traders access and interact with markets is changing too.

From 2,100+ global assets to stocks, gold and oil: One account, more markets

For much of the past decade, “trading platform” was almost synonymous with “crypto trading platform.”

That distinction is becoming less clear as traders increasingly look across markets. Crypto and traditional financial assets may belong to different categories, but they can all form part of the same market view, portfolio or trading strategy.

WEEX currently offers more than 2,100 global assets and is expanding its trading experience to include stocks, precious metals, oil and ETFs across traditional financial markets.

This is also the thinking behind WEEX’s latest brand slogan, “One Account. All Markets.”

Rather than requiring traders to move between separate platforms for different asset classes, WEEX brings more markets into a single account. When market conditions shift, traders can access a wider range of opportunities without having to switch platforms.

For WEEX, this represents an expansion of the traditional crypto exchange model — from serving a single asset class to connecting traders with a broader range of global markets.

As market access expands, so does the importance of trust. WEEX has operated since 2018 and now serves more than 10 million users globally, with 1:1 Proof of Reserves and a 1,000 BTC Protection Fund serving as key elements of its security framework.

“We want to make it simpler for traders to access more markets. Expanding beyond crypto is one part of that journey; the next is using smarter technology to change how people engage with and trade those markets.” — Andrew, COO of WEEX

From product feature to hands-on experience: AI enters trading

If broader market access changes what traders can access, AI is beginning to change how they trade.

WEEX AI can help users check market data, access account information, develop trading strategies and execute trades through conversational commands. Instead of moving between separate tools for research, analysis and execution, users can bring more of that workflow into a single AI-assisted interaction.

At TOKEN2049, WEEX will bring that experience to the event itself.

Attendees will be able to use demo accounts to explore AI Trading and compete as teams, creating a lower-barrier way to test AI-assisted trading in a simulated environment.

The approach is hands-on. Rather than treating AI trading as an abstract concept, users can experience how it works for themselves and explore how it could fit into their own trading workflow.

WEEX will also introduce a Trading MBTI interactive experience at TOKEN2049, allowing participants to explore their trading styles through their habits, risk preferences and decision-making patterns.

WEEX’s broader exploration of AI and trading will also continue with the second WEEX AI Wars II, which will launch on Sept. 3. Built around the theme “Human vs AI,” the trading competition offers a top prize of up to $600,000, compared with a Bentley awarded as the top prize in the first edition. Beyond the prize itself, the competition puts AI and human traders head-to-head, reflecting WEEX’s continued exploration of AI-powered trading.

From hands-on product experiences to broader AI initiatives, WEEX is exploring how AI can move from an industry concept into practical tools for traders.

Why we keep coming back to TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 has become an important meeting point for the global digital-asset industry, bringing together exchanges, custodians, institutional investors, developers and digital-asset companies to discuss market trends, technology and the next phase of industry development.

For WEEX, the event offers a concentrated stage to bring several parts of its trading proposition together — broader market access, AI-assisted trading and direct engagement with traders.

From local communities to major industry events, WEEX has continued to engage directly with traders and industry participants across different markets.

This year, that means bringing more than a brand logo to Singapore. WEEX is bringing a broader trading proposition: more markets, new AI-assisted ways to trade and more opportunities for traders to experience them firsthand.

On Oct. 7–8, WEEX will return to Singapore.

As a Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, WEEX will showcase its evolving view of what the next generation of trading can look like.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 10 million users across more than 170 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,600 spot trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. In addition to the traditional spot and derivatives markets, WEEX is expanding rapidly in the AI era delivering real time AI news, empowering users with AI trading tools, and exploring innovative trade to earn models that make intelligent trading more accessible to everyone. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund further strengthens asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and experience a more efficient, intelligent trading journey.

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Discord: WEEX Community

Telegram: WeexGlobal Group





