Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Mutsamudu, Comoros, September 7, 2026 – MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today announced its August 2026 operational highlights. Users’ cumulative fee savings reached $154 million during the month, while the platform’s 0-fee trading pairs expanded to 1,317, further lowering the cost for users to access a wider range of markets.

MEXC recorded $466 billion in total trading volume in August, with newly listed tokens generating $479 million. The platform continued to expand its asset offerings, listing 206 new tokens, and currently provides access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs. In addition, MEXC distributed more than $23 million in Futures position airdrops during the month.

MEXC continued to strengthen user protection and platform transparency. The platform’s Guardian Fund held a balance of $101 million in August and plans to expand to $500 million over the next two years. MEXC publishes a Proof of Reserves report each month, independently audited by Hacken, a blockchain security firm. This month’s report showed reserve ratios of 115% for USDT, 114% for USDC, 288% for BTC, and 113% for ETH, with all major assets fully backed above the 1:1 industry standard.

In August, MEXC issued 19,513 loss coverage vouchers and handled 46,830 online customer service inquiries, with an average response time of 75.07 seconds.

August’s operational highlights reflect MEXC’s ongoing focus on lower trading costs, expanded market access, and platform trust. For MEXC, 0 Fees, Infinite Opportunities, and Trust represent an ongoing commitment rather than a one-time initiative. MEXC remains committed to a user-first philosophy, continuing to strengthen platform security while advancing its products and services.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

MEXC Official Website｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

Source





