3rd February, 2025 – Mira Network , Mira Network, a provider of decentralized AI infrastructure for trustless verified intelligence, has launched Magnum Opus, a $10M builder grant program.

Mira Network is dedicated to advancing AI infrastructure by eliminating hallucinations and bias, ensuring AI systems produce higher accuracy and lower error rates. Using decentralized verification mechanisms, Mira provides developers with tools to build more reliable AI-driven applications.

The Magnum Opus initiative is designed to accelerate groundbreaking projects at the intersection of generative AI, autonomous systems, and decentralized technology. With $10 million in retroactive grants, the program aims to empower founders shaping the future of AI development. Teams working on AI agents, machine learning models, and other AI-powered solutions will particularly benefit from access to Mira’s infrastructure and support.

Applications open on the 3rd of February, 2025, with the first cohort set to begin in March. Mira will onboard 15-20 teams through a rolling selection process, ensuring tailored support for high-potential projects. Early participants already include AI and tech pioneers from Google, Epic Games, OctoML, MPL, Amazon, and Meta, highlighting the caliber of talent expected in the project.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Karan Sirdesai, CEO and Co-Founder of Mira Network, said:

“We believe that the future of AI development lies at the intersection of innovation, autonomy, and decentralization. In addition to offering $10 million in grants retroactively, Magnum Opus is enabling the upcoming generation of founders to push the boundaries of what is possible.

“This grant program is about nurturing talent, encouraging teamwork, and creating a network of forward-thinking leaders who will shape the future of AI.”

Unlike traditional accelerator programs, Magnum Opus provides a highly customized experience tailored to each team’s specific requirements. Participants will have access to significant retroactive grant financing and direct introductions to investors. They will also benefit from office hours with Mira engineers and leaders in the AI sector, as well as technical and product development support.

Through PR amplification, KOL introductions, and growth methods customized to project goals, the initiative offers distribution and go-to-market assistance. Even after builders have hit the milestones and the grant has been disbursed, Mira Network will continue to support participants through long-term mentorship, ecosystem integration, and assistance with regional expansion.

The Magnum Opus grant program is not just about funding – it is about cultivating a community of visionary builders who will shape the next era of AI.

Applications are now open. For more information and to apply, visit opus.mira.network

About Mira Network

Mira is building the foundational verification layer that enables trustless AI systems through advanced consensus mechanisms. The network combines sophisticated claim transformation and distributed verification protocols to achieve reliable AI execution at scale. With over 400,000 active users and multiple production deployments, Mira has emerged as a pioneer in AI verification technology. By solving the fundamental challenges of error rates and complex reasoning verification, Mira is establishing new standards for AI reliability—paving the way for truly autonomous AI systems that can operate without human oversight.

To learn more, visit their website or read their technical whitepaper .

