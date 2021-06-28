In the past years, cryptocurrency has continued to evolve and has moved beyond providing solutions to the barriers limiting the financial market. Although it started as a digital medium of exchange, it has developed over the years with the large numbers of projects set up in the crypto world which have ushered in a new generation of Cryptocurrency. But what are the peculiarities of the new generation of cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has not only achieved escape velocity but has also modified the political, social, and financial pattern in our modern society. Despite all of this, most of its potential is yet to be unveiled. Moon Rabbit through its digital infrastructures is aimed at tapping the benefits of cryptocurrency to find solutions to the mystery of life itself and this they have tried to achieve through cryptographic distributive systems which include; Rust, Substrate and Web3.

Developed on substrate and Rust framework, Moon Rabbit seeks to make use of crypto as an ecosystem in order to achieve longevity. Crypto will be applied as a trustless digital infrastructure to incentivize researchers and innovators in longevity, as well as to securely store, exchange and process data in a distributed self-sovereign way. One of the peculiarities of the Moon Rabbit digital infrastructure is that it has its digital asset, decentralized autonomous organizations, protocols, and validators that function independently through the large numbers of its jurisdiction. Cryptocurrency is proof of technological advancement and a biotech company now seeks to help people attain longevity and also help them go beyond the known state through biological and digital means. Biological means through biotech, genomics, and radical therapy of aging.

How are we going to achieve this? The longevity DAO

Back in history, humans have always sought for a long and healthy life and this has continued to our present time. Many attempts have been made to create machines that stop aging. While it has always been the desire of humanity to enhance their existence, there is no doubt that longevity can only be achieved through adequate funding in order to enhance the development of the longevity technology and also the researches needed in order to help discover how people can extend their life and healthspan. This is where cryptocurrency comes in!

Through its Longevity DAO which is controlled cryptographically by its stakeholders, Moon Rabbit R&D hub funds the research and the use of any intellectual property and Radical Aging Therapy that is related to longevity; especially the prevention and reversal for aging. The use of digital assets disbursed by Moon Rabbit Angozaibatsu as the only accepted means of payment for any services created by the Moon Rabbit longevity DAO, only means that cryptocurrency is regarded as part of the core system. Any longevity-related products and services of Moon Rabbit will only be provided to those holding the AAA cryptocurrency of Moon Rabbit.

The longevity DAO is cryptographically controlled by stakeholders. They include;

Mount Olympus: it’s the core of the system because it oversees the temple, ensures security and a strict application of the principles laid by the Moon Rabbit. Jurisdiction: it is an independent distributive network that distributes its protocols own cryptocurrencies, assets, both token and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and it also makes use of other digital infrastructures that are not against the Vision of mount Olympus (which is the core of the Moon Rabbit system). Temple: Its function is to enhance the continuation of the Moon Rabbit through communicating with the core aspect of the system (Mount Olympus). It is meant to remain incorruptible and unalloyed since it bears the truth of Mount Olympus. In cases when the temple gets corrupted, its asset holdings will be cut off by Mount Olympus. AAA Token: its function is to ensure that the temple is aligned with the entire vision of the core aspect of the system (Mount Olympus). Scribes: they are internally appointed by the jurisdiction and their function is to enhance the production of a new transaction block and to ensure that that they are verified and stored. Congregations: they select the temple oracle to ensure that the temple remains incorruptible but in a situation when the temple is corrupted, their stake will be cut off as well

Through all of these systems, Moon Rabbit enhances the achievement of its visions; discover the secret to a longer and healthy life.

Image by Joyjit Chowdhury from Pixabay