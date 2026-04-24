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MrRaffle has officially launched in the UK, introducing a modern and exciting new way to enjoy online competitions. The platform blends traditional high-value raffles with a wide selection of instant-win games, giving players more variety and better chances to win than ever before.

This entry into the UK market is set to change how people experience digital prize draws and instant win competitions, with a strong focus on fun, fairness, and user satisfaction.

More Ways to Win

What makes MrRaffle different is its comprehensive all-in-one gaming model. Rather than hosting just prize draw, the platform offers a wide variety of games with something to suit everyone.

Members can play a range of instant win games that deliver results straight away, including scratch cards, loot boxes, and wheel spins, all with cash rewards. In addition, MrRaffle runs regular fixed-odd raffles featuring premium prizes like the latest electronics, large cash amounts, luxury items, and even cars.

That’s not all, though. Action-packed mini-games such as Plinko and Coinflip bring fast entertainment and immediate payouts. Progressive jackpots increase every day, week, and month, keeping the excitement high with constantly growing prize pools.

A full casino section with slots, poker, and blackjack provides even more opportunities to win. All games and draws are powered by certified Random Number Generation (RNG) technology to guarantee complete fairness and transparency.

A Secure and Accessible Platform for the UK’s Best Competitions

Built from the ground up with mobile players in mind, the raffle site works perfectly across smartphones and tablets as well as computers. MrRaffle also puts a high priority on security and ease of use, with simple entry rules and a clean dashboard where players can easily track their tickets and see recent winners.

The platform fully complies with UK regulations by offering both paid entries and a free postal entry route for all prize draw competitions, making it open to everyone. Responsible gaming tools are also front and centre, giving users full control to set limits and play safely.

About MrRaffle

MrRaffle.com is a premier UK online raffle and instant win competitions platform dedicated to providing fair, exciting, and secure prize competitions. Operated by TRUE HAVEN GROUP LTD, the site is committed to setting new standards in transparency and player satisfaction within the online gaming industry.