Star tennis player Naomi Osaka reveals she has been talking with her agent about crypto and Dogecoin. A rare NFT of the player is also up on the market.

Naomi Osaka Talks With Her Agent About Crypto And Dogecoin

The tennis superstar has added herself to the list of celebs who have shown interest in the popular memecoin Dogecoin.

Naomi Osaka ranks as the number one tennis player in the world according to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

As per a report from Bloomberg, Naomi found out about Dogecoin while exploring spaces she can invest in. The coin sparked the player’s interest in cryptocurrencies.

I was actually just talking with my agent about cryptocurrencies. I know that online, everything is getting bigger. I remember reading about Dogecoin … there’s going to be something new and interesting that’s going to pop up.

The tennis star saw the coin show up in places like her Twitter feed, spurring her interest in crypto even before her agent suggested her to invest, according to the report.

Naomi Osaka’s NFT Called “Finding What Was Lost” Is Up For Auction

Back in April, Naomi and her sister, Mari, announced a six-piece non-fungible token collection. One of its editions sold for $200,200, the highest price ever for a digital collectible from a tennis player.

The owner of the sixth piece of the collection has now put up the non-fungible token for bidding starting at $200k. The seller aims to capitalize on the current digital collectible boom. The timing of this week’s US Open tennis tournament is also favorable.

The piece, called “Finding What Was Lost”, is Naomi’s favorite of the six. “While she may occasionally lose her way, Naomi always manages to find herself back on the path she has been searching for,” Mari describes the NFT.

The collectible isn’t the first time non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies have been involved with sports persons and the sports industry. Just last month, Watford FC announced Dogecoin as its kit sleeve logo for the new Premier League season.

After Argentina’s Copa America win, Lionel Messi and the team received an NFT of the trophy. For NBA fans, there is the Top Shot store selling official digital goods, which are minted on the Flow blockchain. Naomi Osaka’s collection also utilizes the same technology.

DOGE Price

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price floats around $0.283. The coin is down 4% in the last five days, while over the past month, it is up 35%.

The below chart shows the trends in the price of the coin over the past three months:

DOGE's price seems to have stagnated | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView

