Fans can now purchase NBA top shot non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in person at the upcoming Summer League Games in Vegas.

Summer League Games Attendees Can Now Buy NBA Top Shots

As per an announcement on the NBA Top Shot blog, these digital collectibles will be available for purchase at the Summer League Games on 8, 9, and 10 August.

Top Shot is a popular line of collectibles that allows fans to own their favorite moments from the sport in digital form. These unique tokens are minted on the Flow blockchain to ensure authenticity.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Dapper Labs have collaborated to make these NFTs possible since 2019.

The blog post on the website reads:

For the first time EVER, NBA Top Shot fans will have the ability purchase a Moment in-arena, and receive a Moment from a game they saw in-person.

Related Reading | CryptoPunks NFT Accidentally Sells For One Penny Worth Of Ethereum

These moments will feature one great play per day from the Summer League Games. While they will mark the debut of the Summer of ’21 set, they will also be the first collectibles in the new Fandom tier.

“Living between common and rare, the Fandom tier is designed to meet dynamic demand,” the website explains. “Driven by the love of the game and Top Shot events.”

Related Reading | UFC Gets $175 Million Sponsorship Deal With Cryptocurrency Platform Crypto.com

Fans can pre-purchase these NFTs for $5 each at the Top Shot kiosk at Thomas and Mack Center in Vegas. Upon purchase, buyers will get a random serial of the moment, and they can get upto 10 moments per day. The website adds:

To make a purchase for the day’s Moment, fans will need to come back to the Top Shot Kiosk each day. These Moments will be delivered to collector accounts as quickly as possible, potentially even the following day.

State Of The NFT Market

The non-fungible token market suffered a 90% crash back in May. After a period of little movement, the weekly trading volume has finally kicked back up in the past few weeks.

Over the last week, the weekly trading volume has continued to break its all-time-high (ATH) several times. Today isn’t any different, NFT trading volume has set yet another ATH of $290 million.

The ATH achieved during May was around $176 million so the market has far surpassed that as the value now is almost 65% higher.

Bitcoin also had a crash around the same time as NFTs. At the time of writing, BTC trades around $37.8k, down 5% in the last 7 days.

Here is a chart showing the trend in the crypto’s price over the last 6 months:

BTC's price struggles to break $40k as it comes back down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from nbatopshot.com