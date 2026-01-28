Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

In its first massive move of the year, GTreasury has announced the launch of Ripple Treasury, a move that shows how the company is positioning XRP and its broader infrastructure within global finance. The new platform, revealed through GTreasury’s official X account, presents Ripple Treasury as a full-scale enterprise treasury solution that brings together traditional cash management and digital assets under one unified system, among a few other solutions.

Ripple Unveils Its New Treasury Platform

Ripple Treasury, backed by GTreasury, is the first fully integrated treasury platform to combine an established enterprise treasury system with modern digital asset infrastructure provided by Ripple. According to the announcement by GTreasury, many finance teams are currently burdened by outdated systems, rising operational complexity, and tighter resources.

However, Ripple’s backing has allowed GTreasury to directly address those constraints with reinvestment into product development. This has led to engineering capacity doubling in just 90 days, and the company has expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Solvexia, a Software-as-a-Service process automation platform acquired by GTreasury on January 6.

The announcement points to Ripple’s intention to move beyond payments alone and establish a deeper foothold in corporate treasury, liquidity management, and institutional finance. Ripple Treasury is designed to deliver practical operational benefits by giving enterprises unified visibility across traditional cash positions and digital assets, 24/7 yield optimization putting every dollar to work, instant cross-border settlements reducing FX costs, eliminating pre-funding requirements and unlocking trapped working capital, and future-ready infrastructure for tokenized assets and programmable payments, among many others.

The GTreasury Acquisition That Set the Stage

The launch of Ripple Treasury is an extension of Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury, a deal that was first announced on October 16, 2025. The crypto frim agreed to acquire the Chicago-based treasury management systems provider for about $1 billion, one of its most significant strategic moves of the year. GTreasury brought more than 40 years of experience serving large corporations and finance teams, along with mature tools for liquidity management, cash forecasting, risk control, and payments.

At the time, Ripple described the acquisition as a direct expansion into the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market. Leadership of the two companies noted that the deal is a way to combine GTreasury’s deep-rooted treasury expertise with the XRPL payment and digital asset infrastructure. The deal capped a busy year of acquisitions for the company in 2025, following its purchases earlier in the year of other financial-infrastructure companies like Hidden Road and Palisade.

GTreasury runs an enterprise-grade infrastructure trusted by hundreds of global financial institutions. The company is licensed in over 75 jurisdictions with real-time 24/7/365 cross-border payment rails and institutional custody, things that Ripple hopes to take advantage of in its aim of capturing a huge share of modern corporate finance operations.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com