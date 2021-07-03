The Bitcoin train is moving fast in El Salvador. The law that makes it legal tender goes into effect in September, but the first Bitcoin company is already up and running. Also, a member of the US government and Reuters have President Bukele in their minds. Plus, concrete improvements in El Zonte, the land of Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.

Politicians And Media Magicians

The U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visited El Salvador. She had a “productive meeting” with President Nayib Bukele and Alexandra Hill, the Foreign Minister. Nuland was visiting Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador. As far as we can tell, she didn’t visit El Zonte.



According to The U.S. Embassy in El Salvador :



In El Salvador, reinforced U.S. support for strong democratic institutions, transparency, and rule of law in meetings with Salvadoran President Bukele Foreign Minister Hill, and in roundtables with civil society and with young Salvadoran political leaders.

Had a productive meeting with President @nayibbukele and Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill to discuss democracy, governance, and rule of law. We look forward to continuing to collaborate to promote a safe, democratic, and prosperous El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/9r4gK2QFTZ — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) July 1, 2021

For his part, Bukele tweeted: “United Fruit Company.” Google it.

Speaking of President Bukele, Reuters used his image for an article titled: “ Central American officials land on list as part of U.S. corruption crackdown .” The thing is, Bukele was nowhere to be seen in said list. A little mishap? Or, maybe, the kind of thing you have to deal with if you try to free the people from the cartel that is the banking system? You decide.

President @nayibbukele is NOT on this list. And yet @Reuters uses his picture suggesting he is. Ethics? Reuters has none. Pathetic. https://t.co/gljmyi0IgC — Brandon Quittem (@Bquittem) July 2, 2021

But enough about politicians, let’s talk about important people.

BTC price chart on EXMO | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

News From El Zonte AKA Bitcoin Beach

Bitcoin is hope. These two El Zonte store owners are on their way to financial freedom. Let’s check back with them in ten years.

David López and María del Carmen Aguirre own a small store in El Zonte. By accepting #Bitcoin, they were able to buy a refrigerator and a kitchen. pic.twitter.com/vaaXxaUHkr — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 2, 2021

In El Zonte, they offer free courses on entrepreneurism, English, software development, and more. This movement is about lifting the community as a whole. No woman or man left behind.

The latest graduating class from our computer skill program. Greatest part is the teacher was one of the students that completed the program last year. That is how you build a movement. Preparing for the #Bitcoin related jobs that are flowing in. pic.twitter.com/HgaKT9twLr — Bitcoin Beach (@Bitcoinbeach) June 29, 2021

It’s in Spanish, but check out Bitcoin Beach’s promotional video. It’s awesome.

#Bitcoin una herramienta para impulsar nuestros proyectos sociales, @Bitcoinbeach generando más y mejores oportunidades para la comunidad.

Un arduo trabajo de @jorgebitcoinES @romanmartinezc @ArguetaSalim y todo el equipo. pic.twitter.com/C3mcaCoqrW — Hirvin Palma (@HpCoin1) June 19, 2021

That’s it from El Zonte. Let’s turn our heads to the corporate world.

The First Bitcoin Company Is Already Operating

One of the Bitcoin Law’s objectives is to bring new business to El Salvador’s shores. Well…

Bitcoin ATM manufacturer ChainBytes, “ incorporated in El Salvador as ChainBytes El Salvador S.A. de C.V. ” As you can see in the following video, the machines already arrived and they’re setting up shop. Their aim is to produce Bitcoin ATMs in El Salvador and serve the whole region. The plan is, “ to make El Salvador a major exporter of Bitcoin ATMs. ”

🙌🏻🔥 keep your eyes & ears open this next week! #ElSalvador will be the manufacturing hub of #Bitcoin ATMs to all of North and South America… & then the world. 🌎 👀 #leybitcoin #VAMOS #cryptocurrency https://t.co/7b6Ngk90sk — ChainBytes (@ChainBytes) July 2, 2021

And that’s this week’s news roundup from El Zonte and San Salvador. As soon as the Bitcoin Law goes into effect, we’re sure we’ll get reports from all over the country. Keep your eye on Bitcoinist and we’ll keep our ear on the ground.

