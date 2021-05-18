The crypto market is on fire, and Bitcoin prices have never been higher. Each passing day you see social media posts sharing pictures of Rolexes, new luxury cars, and, best of all, pictures of BTC investors sharing their dream homes. People are cashing out their coins and starting the business ventures they’ve always dreamed of.

All of this is a thing of beauty, but there is sadly a not-so-positive side to BTC. For example, cashing out Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins incurs significant tax charges. Of course, once you sell your crypto, you also lose the chance to HODL it until its value grows even more until it reaches your price target. Fortunately, Nexo’s Instant Crypto Credit Lines provide the perfect alternative.

Historic Bitcoin And Crypto Bull Run Makes Dreams Come True

In the current environment where many individuals and businesses are experiencing turbulence, the economy is seeing a serious comeback, particularly in the face of crypto, which is currently going through a period of prosperity and growth.

The industry is booming, and investors who saw this coming are now benefiting from their valuable foresight. Moreover, people are beginning to live their dreams, but along with the positives of crypto, come the many precautions investors need to take to be successful in the industry. Luckily, there are many ways to make sure your crypto dreams don’t turn into nightmares and one of them is by using Nexo, one of the leading institutions for digital assets out there (read on for details).

Back in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz thought he had scored by trading 10,000 BTC for two pizzas. Today, that same Bitcoin is worth more than half a billion dollars. Selling coins today to buy a dream house could someday feel like a similar mistake.

And while having the home of your dreams or the business pursuit you always wanted isn’t exactly a nightmare situation, there could still be sleepless nights over all the “what ifs.”

The other potential scenario depending on your country’s tax guidelines is that selling crypto assets could trigger a hefty taxable event. Capital gains can cut down on any realized profits, and it is up to the investor to make sure this is handled properly. You don’t want the taxman to take your dream home because you didn’t report correctly.

Turns Dreams To Reality Without Nightmares With Nexo’s Instant Crypto Credit Lines

Thankfully, with Nexo you can eliminate many of the potentially harmful effects of selling your crypto leaving you with nothing but the positive outcomes of owning digital assets. Nexo provides Iinstant Ccrypto Credit Lines, passive income on various assets, and an instant exchange, among a variety of other services.

The emergence of digital finance has disrupted traditional banking institutions. No longer do people have to go through lengthy or invasive credit checks only tor be refused loans for reasons they can’t control – Nexo’s crypto credit lines are inclusive to all, meaning anyone can withdraw whatever amount they need in credit as long as they have the required crypto collateral to back their loan.

Nexo’s borrowing rates are significantly lower than those of regular banks, there are no fees or installments, and their credit lines offer much greater flexibility than with traditional installment loans all while lightening your tax load. There’s also the incredible speed and convenience of Nexo’s crypto credit lines – anyone can get started in just a few clicks with no credit checks.

The best part about Nexo’s innovative Instant Crypto Credit Lines is that you don’t actually have to sell your Bitcoin to access capital and live out your ambitions, from buying a home to getting a new car, or funding that small business you always dreamt of.

HOLD For The Long Haul, Get The Best Of Both Worlds

As Bitcoin price continues to rise and the industry flourishes, you can retain your assets and continue to HODL in the long term with Nexo. It is truly the best of both worlds for those who have done well in crypto or want to do better for themselves in general. The Instant Crypto Credit Lines can also be extremely helpful in emergency situations since they give you immediate access to funds, without you having to live with the regret of cashing out on assets that could be worth more in the future.

Even prominent industry figures are relying on Nexo for such means. Take presidential candidate Brock Pierce for example. The crypto executive was extended a credit line against crypto assets, providing Pierce with the $1.2M necessary to buy a one-of-a-kind chapel in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

With Nexo’s Instant Crypto Credit Lines, dreams are finally possible without the risk of post-cash out regrets or nightmare scenarios with tax agencies. It is also something to turn to when all else fails, and you still can’t stand the thought of selling your coins.

To learn more, check out the official Nexo website.