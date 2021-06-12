Doge meets NFTs? Except probably not quite in the way you might expect. The classic “doge” meme yielded over $4M in an auction on the Zora marketplace. Let’s take a look at that story and more in this week’s nutshell.

This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

Gettin’ Down With The Doge

The original ‘doge’ meme spurred from the Shiba Inu photo was taken back in 2010, and meme database Know Your Meme verified the photo’s owner for the Zora listing. The winning bidder locked in the NFT for just shy of 1,700 ETH. You can see our team’s full story on the listing here.

Buckin’ From The Rest

It was just only a month ago that the Golden State Warriors became the first major league team to release their own individualized NFTs. Now, another NBA team wants in – The Milwaukee Bucks. The team is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1971 NBA championship, the franchise’s lone championship in NBA history, with a three-piece set of tokens on OpenSea.

Thailand Says “No Thanks”

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission issued new regulation within the past week that will restrict exchanges from handling meme-based tokens, fan-based tokens, non-fungible tokens, and exchange-issued tokens.

Crazy For CryptoPunks

There’s a lot you can do with $11.8M dollars, and according to a sale on auction house Sotheby’s this week? Buying a “Covid Alien” CryptoPunk is one of those things. CryptoPunk #7523 sold on Thursday’s auction was part of a 27-piece sale that garnered over $17M in total sales for the renowned auction house. The notable buyer? DraftKing’s largest shareholder, Israeli entrepreneur Shalom MecKenzie.

ETH is a main driver for a big portion of NFT projects, and is looking to rebound after last month's dip. | Source: ETH-USD on TradingView.com

Dave & Busters: Busting Out Some Tokens

Look out, Taco Bell? When you think non-fungible tokens, restaurant and ‘eatertainment’ company Dave & Busters doesn’t exactly sit top of mind. Nonetheless, the company is breaking into the space, and looking to list NFTs on marketplace Sweet as early as later this month. They’ll start with an “ultra-rare” one-of-one D&B Game Coin with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

NFL… Meet NFT

Pat Mahomes was one of the first NFL players to hit the NFT marketplace, and found solid ground in doing so. Crypto and blockchain endeavors aside, more athletes seem to be getting involved, and this week another NFL player joined the ranks. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has teamed up with Bitski for limited edition NFTs. Pricing starts in the low $200s and the tokens will become available starting on June 29th.

