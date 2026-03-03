Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The long-anticipated CLARITY Act, widely viewed as the cornerstone of a comprehensive US crypto market structure framework, has failed to meet the March 1 deadline set by the White House two weeks ago.

The administration had urged both the crypto industry and the banking sector to reach common ground to move the legislation forward. That agreement has yet to materialize.

Crypto Bill Hits ‘Yield Wall’

Representatives from both industries have held a series of meetings at the White House, frequently describing the discussions as “constructive.” However, despite that tone, negotiations have stalled at a critical point.

While the Senate Agriculture Committee has approved its portion of the bill, progress in the Senate Banking Committee has slowed considerably.

The sticking point centers on whether stablecoin issuers should be allowed to offer yield or rewards to holders — an issue that has delayed any markup date for the Banking Committee’s section of the legislation.

The disagreement has fueled speculation that if lawmakers fail to strike a deal, federal regulators could revert to a tougher stance toward crypto firms.

Market commentator Paul Barron said the bill has effectively run into what he described as a “yield wall,” referring to the impasse over stablecoin rewards. He noted that the crypto industry is pushing for the right to provide regulated yield on stablecoins, arguing that without that flexibility, the US risks driving innovation offshore.

If no compromise is reached, Barron suggested that the likely outcome would be continued “regulation by enforcement” from agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

On the other hand, a middle-ground solution — for example, restricting stablecoin yield to qualified investors — could unlock substantial institutional capital.

That possibility aligns with projections from JPMorgan, which has forecast meaningful institutional inflows into digital assets in the latter half of 2026 if regulatory clarity improves.

Institutional Surge Under CLARITY Act

JPMorgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, have described the potential passage of the CLARITY Act as a decisive turning point for the crypto market.

According to reporting from market expert MartyParty, the bank views the bill not as a minor regulatory adjustment but as a structural overhaul of the US digital asset framework.

In a recent research note, JPMorgan outlined three interconnected effects that could follow the bill’s approval. First, it would end the current reliance on enforcement actions as the primary method of oversight, replacing uncertainty with defined rules.

Second, it could shift institutional engagement with crypto from tentative exploration to high-conviction participation. Third, it may accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), a trend many financial institutions have been cautiously developing.

New negotiations in the Senate are expected to resume in April 2026, with July 2026 seen as an informal deadline before the election cycle begins to dominate the legislative agenda and reduce the likelihood of major policy breakthroughs.

