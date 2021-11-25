OneRare, a blockchain gaming project, is seeking to establish the perfect combination of gaming, NFTs using the unique theme of Food in their metaverse. Now, they are growing their Foodverse concept by bringing celebrity chefs into the space to create an exciting food adventure for Web3 buffs.

According to the official announcement, Celebrity Chefs Arnold Poernomo, Saransh Goila and Jaimie Van Heije, are collaborating with the OneRare project and its foodverse to celebrate their culinary journey and signature dishes on the blockchain.

By working with celebrity chefs, OneRare aims to build an ever-growing community where food lovers and top chefs in the food and beverage industry would interact easily and explore an ecosystem of global cuisines weaved into an immersing narrative.

Building A Global Reach For The Food And Beverage Industry With Celebrity Chefs

Celebrity chefs from different parts of the world will be making a grand entrance in the world’s first food metaverse and as such, they’ll be one of the driving forces that would bolster a global reach for the food and beverage industry.

Arnold Poernomo is a celebrity chef and a well-known judge on the cooking reality series Masterchef Indonesia. The iconic restaurateur & founder of six restaurants in Sydney, Bali and Jakarta, is joining the OneRare food and gaming revolution.“Food brings people together. Combined with metaverse and Onerare, the possibilities are endless and for sure delicious”, says Arnold.

Saransh Goila is an Indian chef widely known for creating his own trademark of a classic Indian dish, now named the Goila Butter Chicken. The chef believes the metaverse will be a true turning point for bringing regional cuisines to the global forefront.

Jaimie van Heije is a distinguished Dutch Chef who owns a number of high cuisine restaurants in The Netherlands. Jaimie is a big fan of NFTs and he believes the foodverse is groundbreaking innovation on the blockchain ecosystem.

The idea of the OneRare project in partnership with these chefs will build a global reach for the food industry and will curate a solid connection between crypto and the targeted sector.

Successful Funding for the Innovative Gameplay

The project recently successfully secured a fundraise of $2 million backed by a list of biggest funds and partners in the crypto space including Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Nischal Shetty (WazirX), Arkstream Capital, Momentum6, Exnetwork, X21 Digital, amongst others. With this funding, OneRare is geared towards becoming the ultimate food gaming platform for the crypto world.

The project is currently working towards launching its gameplay and native token to support its vision by attracting Web3 audiences. The project is said to launch on leading decentralized launchpads – Trustpad and EnjinStarter in November-end, building on their vision to bring the food world together on the blockchain.