ERTHA metaverse is Heroes of Might and Magic game-type inspired economic and social life built on Binance Smart Chain to explore and investigate the world by choosing specializations and increasing the strength of your NFT and country.

Ertha’s globe consists of 350,000 HEX land plots, represented as NFTs. By owning a HEX land plot, you will get a cash-back for every transaction in $ETH as a landowner.

The game is designed to replicate a real-life environment, simulating the actions that people have to perform in order to earn a living.