ERTHA metaverse is Heroes of Might and Magic game-type inspired economic and social life built on Binance Smart Chain to explore and investigate the world by choosing specializations and increasing the strength of your NFT and country.
Ertha’s globe consists of 350,000 HEX land plots, represented as NFTs. By owning a HEX land plot, you will get a cash-back for every transaction in $ETH as a landowner.
The game is designed to replicate a real-life environment, simulating the actions that people have to perform in order to earn a living.
- ERTHA is created to inspire economic and social growth, investigate the new world, level up and engage in the NFT market.
- ERTHA’s Alfa took 17,000+ code commits and 30,000 hours of writing program code to develop.
- Map of ERTHA is divided by NFT hexagons – players are free to choose where to live, study or work & earn $ETH tokens.
- ERTHA land HEX is an extremely valuable NFT – dozens of companies & players paying taxes in ETH.
- Territorial disputes & international conflicts rocket NFT value.
- ERTHA metaverse political influence and management of territory is controlled with DeFi instruments (i.e. smart contracts) throughout the financial epicenters in the game. Political influence introduces a number of advantages for NFT holders, circulated by the $ETH token.
- Unique gaming experience through the combination of both traditional core game and blockchain, DeFi mechanics.
- ERTHA land NFT is a Fully decentralized, non-fungible token (NFT) asset ownership.
- Built on Binance Smart Chain with a governance model, providing players ultimate level of political control.
- NFT prices are growing, ERTHA digital metaverse is booming.