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Payward Europe securing an electronic money institution license in Lithuania gives Kraken’s parent-company structure another regulated route for euro-denominated fiat and crypto services in Europe.

For more details, visit the official Bank of Lithuania platform.

TL;DR

Payward Europe has obtained an EMI license in Lithuania, according to the Bank of Lithuania listing.

The license strengthens regulated fiat-rail access for Kraken-linked European operations.

European crypto firms are racing to align payments, custody, and exchange services with clearer licensing frameworks.

Crypto exchanges do not only compete on tokens and fees. They also compete on banking access, payment rails, local licensing, and the ability to move fiat cleanly in and out of the platform. That is where EMI licenses become important.

Why The License Matters

An electronic money institution license can support payment services and e-money activity inside a regulated European framework. For a crypto exchange group, that can help reduce dependence on third-party providers and make fiat onboarding more resilient.

Lithuania has been one of Europe’s more active fintech licensing hubs, and the timing fits the broader MiCA transition. Firms that want to serve European users now need a more mature regulatory footprint than they did during earlier cycles.

Kraken’s European Play

The Payward name matters because Kraken’s operating structure uses Payward entities across different jurisdictions. The license does not mean every Kraken service instantly changes, but it does point to continued investment in regulated infrastructure.

For users, the most visible effect may come later through smoother payments, account services, or product availability. For the market, the signal is already clear: major exchanges are building deeper European rails rather than waiting for regulation to settle around them.

This report is based on information from the Bank of Lithuania.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.