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Geneva, Switzerland, September 24, 2026 – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that Privy is expanding its support for the TRON blockchain, giving developers and businesses more tools to build and operate financial applications at scale on the network.

With the expanded integration, developers can use Privy to build and manage wallets and financial applications on TRON with enhanced transaction, policy, transfer, and monitoring capabilities. Developers can programmatically construct, sign, and broadcast supported TRON transactions, monitor wallet activity and on-chain events through balance and transaction webhooks, and use policy controls to set spending limits, recipient allowlists, and transaction approval or restriction rules. Transfers APIs also enable supported assets on TRON to be moved programmatically.

Together, these capabilities give businesses the infrastructure to build and operate stablecoin payment solutions, treasury workflows, wallets, and other on-chain financial products on TRON.

“TRON has become an important network for stablecoin activity globally, and we want to make it as easy as possible for developers to build on that foundation,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “By deepening our integration with Privy, we’re giving teams more of the infrastructure they need to bring payments, treasury, and other financial products on-chain.”

TRON has become a major global rail for stablecoin transfers, with the total transfer volume on the network approaching $30 trillion. Its infrastructure is increasingly being used for payments and treasury operations, as companies including Onafriq and Paystack are already building wallet and treasury use cases with Privy and TRON.

“We’re seeing more companies use TRON to move stablecoins across borders and build new financial products, particularly in markets where USDT is already an important part of how money moves,” said Henri Stern, CEO and co-founder of Privy. “Deepening our support for TRON gives these teams more of the infrastructure they need to build and operate at scale.”

The expanded integration builds on growing demand for stablecoin infrastructure that can support real-world financial operations. By combining Privy’s wallet and developer infrastructure with TRON’s stablecoin ecosystem, businesses can build applications designed for payments, treasury management, and other on-chain financial workflows.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 405 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $29 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Media Contact

press@tron.network

About Privy, a Stripe company

Privy provides secure, scalable wallet infrastructure for modern financial products built on crypto and stablecoin rails. More than 2,000 developers and businesses, including Ramp, Deel, and Hyperliquid, use Privy to power over 160 million accounts and process billions of dollars in monthly volume. Privy became a Stripe company in 2025.

Media Contact

media@stripe.com



