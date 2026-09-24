Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Geneva, Switzerland, September 24, 2026 — TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that total transaction volume settled on the TRON blockchain has surpassed $30 trillion. A milestone driven by the network’s high throughput, low costs, and deep liquidity, making TRON the settlement layer of choice for stablecoin transfers, payments, and digital asset activity worldwide.

TRON has now recorded more than 405 million total user accounts, over 15 billion total transactions, more than $28 billion in total value locked (TVL) and currently carries more than $94 billion in circulating USDT, the largest supply of any blockchain. According to Token Terminal, TRON leads all networks in USDT transfer volume year to date, with approximately $6 trillion, averaging $25 billion in daily transfer volume. That momentum is also extending into consumer payments. According to CoinDesk Research, crypto payment card volumes grew from $2 billion in the first quarter of 2026 to $2.4 billion in the second, with TRON’s share rising from 33% to 34% over the same period, the highest of any chain tracked. The data reflects TRON’s position as the dominant blockchain for merchant acceptance and consumer-to-business payments via Visa-linked stablecoin cards.

“TRON has moved $30 trillion since launch, a scale comparable to the annual output of the U.S. economy in 2025. Crossing $30 trillion in total transaction volume is proof that TRON has become an essential infrastructure for the digital dollar economy,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON. “Every trillion dollars that moves across TRON represents real people relying on stablecoins for payments, savings, and everyday transactions. TRON was built to support accessible, scalable digital financial infrastructure, and this milestone reflects the continued growth of that mission.”

Institutional access to TRON has broadened alongside the network’s growth. In September 2026, Canary Capital launched the Canary Staked TRX ETF, trading under the ticker TRXS. TRX spot and futures products are also available on Bitnomial, a US-regulated derivatives exchange, further broadening regulated market access. Anchorage Digital also expanded support for the TRON Network with native TRX staking and custody for TRC-20 assets through its regulated platform, while the Tokenized Hamilton Lane SCOPE Fund became the first Securitize-issued asset on the TRON network.

Additionally, the TRON blockchain was among the top 5 protocols represented in the newly launched S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index. The index was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital, and applies a methodology centered on protocol utility, onchain liquidity, and network activity. The launch marks one of the clearest signs to date that established financial market frameworks are being extended to digital assets, applying benchmark methodologies traditionally used across equities and other asset classes to blockchain networks.

TRON’s $30 trillion transfer volume milestone underscores the network’s scale as blockchain-based payments and stablecoin settlement continue to grow. With rising activity across payments, digital assets, and institutional markets, TRON continues to serve as core infrastructure for the movement of value on-chain.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 405 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network





