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TL;DR

The SEC has proposed rescinding Regulation NMS Rules 611 and 610(e), both tied to U.S. equity market structure.

The proposal is not a crypto rule, and the SEC did not frame it as a blockchain or tokenized-stock measure.

Industry analysts say the change could matter for tokenized equities because current routing and quote rules are difficult to reconcile with on-chain trading models.

The proposal is open for public comment and still faces a long rulemaking process before any final change.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rescinding two Regulation NMS rules that shape how traditional U.S. equity markets route and display orders, a move that could also become important for the future structure of tokenized stocks.

The SEC’s proposal focuses on Rule 611, known as the Order Protection or Trade-Through Rule, and Rule 610(e), which restricts locked and crossed quotations. These are equity-market-structure rules, not crypto rules, and the SEC’s press release does not describe the proposal as being designed for blockchain markets.

Still, the proposed rollback is drawing attention from digital asset market-structure watchers because tokenized equities and real-world-asset platforms must eventually fit into the same broader securities-market framework.

What The SEC Is Proposing

Rule 611 was adopted in 2005 and generally prevents trading centers from executing trades at prices inferior to protected quotes displayed on other venues. Rule 610(e) deals with locked or crossed quotations, where bids and offers across venues create market structure conflicts.

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the rules have introduced unintended complexity after two decades of market evolution. The agency said the proposal is intended to simplify traditional equity market structure, reduce trading complexity, and lower costs for market participants.

The SEC estimated that removing the rules could save exchanges, alternative trading systems, broker-dealers, and OTC market makers between $54.2 million and $77 million annually in compliance, monitoring, and routing infrastructure costs.

The proposal will be open for a 60-day public comment period after publication in the Federal Register. That means it is not final, and the market will still have time to weigh in before any rule changes are adopted.

Why Tokenized Stocks Enter The Conversation

The tokenization angle is not part of the SEC’s stated rationale, so it needs careful handling. The possible relevance comes from how on-chain trading systems work compared with traditional equity venues.

Automated market makers, or AMMs, execute trades against liquidity pools using pricing formulas rather than routing each order across conventional venues to check the national best bid and offer. Under a strict trade-through framework, that model can be difficult to reconcile with tokenized versions of U.S. equities.

In other words, if a tokenized-stock AMM executes a trade at a price that does not match protected quotes elsewhere, it could create compliance problems under existing market-structure rules. A shift away from rigid per-trade routing requirements could, in theory, make it easier to design compliant blockchain-based equity trading systems.

That does not mean tokenized stocks suddenly become legal everywhere if the SEC finalizes the proposal. Exchanges, broker-dealers, alternative trading systems, custody providers, and tokenized-asset platforms would still need to satisfy a long list of securities-law requirements.

What Still Needs To Happen

The most important caveat is that the SEC proposal is still a proposal. It must go through the comment process, and the agency could revise, narrow, or abandon parts of it before any final rule is adopted.

There are also remaining exchange-level and FINRA rules that may require separate updates. A Regulation NMS change would not automatically remove every barrier facing tokenized equities or real-world-asset markets.

For crypto investors, the significance is therefore indirect but real. Traditional market-structure rules help determine what kinds of trading systems can legally operate in U.S. securities markets. If those rules become more flexible, the path for tokenized equities may become easier to map.

The SEC is not proposing a crypto tokenization regime here. But by reconsidering older equity-market plumbing, the agency may be opening a broader conversation about what modern, automated, and potentially on-chain markets should look like.

Originally proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC Newsroom