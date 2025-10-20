Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts:

1️⃣ The SEC has approved a new process that will accelerate the launch of crypto exchange-traded products by ending the requirement for separate rule filings. 2️⃣ The new regulatory process cuts the time an ETP can spend in regulatory limbo from up to 240 days to as little as 75 days. 3️⃣ The rule change makes it easier for investors to hold crypto in standard portfolios like IRAs and allows firms like JPMorgan Chase to accept crypto ETP shares as loan collateral.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just greenlit a new process for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), effectively ending years of regulatory traffic jams.

Where an ETP could previously sit in regulatory limbo for up to 240 days, new ones can now launch in as little as 75 days. That’s lightning fast in regulatory terms.

So, what does the SEC decision mean for you?

First, it makes it easier to invest. Previously, getting crypto into a standard portfolio was a hassle. Major firms like Vanguard have been hesitant, leaving many investors on the sidelines.

Now, with a clear path for diversified crypto ETFs, advisors can easily offer index-like crypto exposure using the familiar platforms you already use.

Suddenly, a wealth manager can allocate to crypto the same way they would to an S&P or gold fund. That means you can hold digital assets in your IRA alongside stocks and bonds.

Second, it brings crypto into the financial mainstream. When digital assets are held within regulated ETPs, they integrate seamlessly with the existing banking system. For example, JPMorgan Chase is now willing to accept crypto ETF shares as loan collateral, making crypto a serious player in credit markets.

Thirdly, the SEC is signaling that crypto is here to stay. After years of uncertainty, regulators are now encouraging innovation. This clarity means companies can confidently launch new products, from multi-coin index ETPs to specialized funds.

Finally, this isn’t just about new financial products; it’s about keeping the US competitive in the global race for financial technology.

