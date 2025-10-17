Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Of course, Solana’s recent downturn – $SOL being down nearly 20% since Friday’s liquidation event – is upsetting for investors who were hoping for a full-fledged crypto boom in Q4 of 2025.

As is always the case whenever a major crypto like $SOL starts losing ground, investors rush to look for the next important support level that could not just hold the token but also trigger a potential rebound.

The good news is that in Solana’s case, there’s no shortage of such support levels. We’re seeing one such strong level at play right now.

When we asked Grok about Solana’s future prospects, the AI was quick to point out that the token’s current level, around $175 to $190, has been an important zone for $SOL – both as support and resistance – since March 2024.

Plus, it’s not just about historical data; this zone is already showing signs of being the strong foundation behind Solana’s next potential rally.

Ever since $SOL came in contact with this zone on Friday, it immediately bounced over 24% in less than four days.

Even better, this latest bounce also coincides with a strong upward-sloping trendline. It’s the same one that triggered an eye-popping 60% surge in June-July this year.

So, the confluence of both these strong support levels could propel Solana to reclaim its high of around $260.

Even experts like Ali Martinez, who has over 160K followers on X, believe the same. He said, ‘Solana $SOL could be looking to retest $260!’

Grok’s Long-Term Solana Price Prediction Predicts $500 Target

Grok further suggested that once Solana climbs to and breaks through the $250 resistance level and flips it into support, it could ignite a BNB-like rally.

Solana, too, is in a long-drawn consolidation zone since March 2024 – ranging from $110 to $250.

Once Solana breaks through it, we could see an upward spike roughly equal to the width of the consolidation zone. That gives us a potential target of over $500 for Solana.

Sure, this is a long-term price prediction, but it’s important to keep in mind that Solana doesn’t just enjoy technical bullishness; it’s also fundamentally stronger than ever.

For instance, just recently, Tether expanded its stablecoin offerings by bridging USDT ($USDT0) and Tether Gold ($XAUt) onto the Solana blockchain.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan even went on to say that ‘Solana is the new Wall Street.’

Hougan explained how Solana’s ability to provide institutional-grade use cases like treasury management, collateralized lending, and remittances – in addition to, of course, dApps and payments – sets it up for groundbreaking success.

All in all, Solana itself is easily one of the best cryptos to buy right now if you want to position yourself for crypto’s long-term growth.

That said, from a pure ROI perspective, you’ll be better off also looking into the best Solana meme coins, as they can help you squeeze out the maximum returns from Solana’s upcoming upward spiral.

Enter Snorter Token ($SNORT). With a game-changing mission to bring justice to the Solana meme coin trading space, $SNORT stands out as the top contender for the next crypto to explode.

Understanding the Hype Around Snorter Token

Simply put, Snorter is an exciting new crypto project offering a cutting-edge, Telegram-based trading tool – the Snorter Bot – that’s both secure and ridiculously easy to use.

Its biggest selling point is that it lets everyday retail traders get positioned behind those wild surges in new meme coins – opportunities that were, until now, mostly reserved for institutional players with advanced algorithms.

With the Snorter Bot, you can place buy/sell limit, or stop orders long before liquidity even arrives in a token.

Then, when it finally does, Snorter will execute your orders within a second, thanks to its lightning-fast sniping capabilities. And you? You can now go toe-to-toe with crypto whales.

Snorter Bot is currently in development, and while it’ll first launch for meme coin traders on Solana, it’ll soon expand to other major blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB, and Base.

The Snorter Token ($SNORT), on the other hand, is first launching on Ethereum, with a bridge coming soon to Solana.

A Powerful Yet Beginner-Friendly Trading Tool

Snorter Bot has been designed with beginners in mind. That’s why, despite all its advanced features, it remains extremely straightforward to use.

For instance, everything the bot offers, from placing buy and sell orders to the much sought-after copy-trading function, can be accessed directly through the familiar Telegram chat interface.

All you have to do is send commands (essentially messages) within the Telegram chat with Snorter Bot. Even if you’re new to meme coin trading, there’s virtually no learning curve with Snorter Bot.

Additionally, Snorter Bot comes equipped with robust safeguards against common crypto scams. It takes utmost care of your security, protecting you from rug pulls, honeypots, front-running, and even complex sandwich attacks.

See how Snorter compares to Bonk and Banana Gun.

Why Get $SNORT While It’s Still in Presale?

One of the best crypto presales of 2025, Snorter Token has so far accumulated over $4.87M from early investors.

Just yesterday, a whale scooped up nearly $13K worth of $SNORT in a single transaction, showing that big-money players are backing Snorter to truly go berserk, courtesy of its revolutionary mission. Even higher whale buys of 107K rolled in earlier this year.

According to our Snorter Token price prediction: $SNORT could reach $0.94 by year-end, delivering an eye-popping 800% ROI.

If you hold on a little longer, $SNORT could hit $1.32 by 2026 – a 1,700% potential return from current levels.

Beyond the price potential, holding $SNORT unlocks an entirely new set of exclusive on-platform benefits. One of them is reduced trading fees of just 0.85% (compared to 1.5% for non-holders).

No daily sniping limits, access to advanced analytics, and staking rewards currently yielding 107% APY are additional perks you can enjoy as a holder.

However, the presale door is closing fast, so there’s not much time left to join.

👉 Check this step-by-step guide on how to buy Snorter Token for tips.

The Snorter Token ICO will end in just 3 days. If you’re interested, the price is now $0.1081; the presale also supports all Ethereum wallets.

Get $SNORT and ride the Solana wave.

