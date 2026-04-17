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Tether has added another $70 million in Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting its total stash to 91,141 BTC, or about $7.2 billion at current prices.

The latest move came through a withdrawal of 951 BTC from Bitfinex, according to on-chain data cited in the report.

That keeps Tether among the biggest Bitcoin holders on record and extends a buying pattern the company has followed for years.

Tether just bought 951 Bitcoin. 🚀 That brings its total holding to 97,141 BTC, becoming the fifth largest wallets on chain. Since 2023, Tether has been using roughly 15% of profits to buy Bitcoin every quarter. pic.twitter.com/rEEy6kaLU8 — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) April 15, 2026

Reserve Stack Grows Again

The purchase was not presented as a one-off trade. The report said Tether has been building its Bitcoin position since 2023, using about 15% of company profits for the buys.

It also said the firm usually pulls the coins from Bitfinex after each quarter ends, which is the same kind of transfer seen in this latest move.

Source: Arkham Intelligence

Arkham Intelligence data placed the value of the transfer at a little over $70 million. The stablecoin issuer’s reserve address now holds 91,141 BTC, a stack that puts it in fifth place among on-chain Bitcoin holders.

The purchase is part of Tether’s effort to diversify its operating assets and support the reserves behind USDT.

The timing landed while Bitcoin was still under pressure. BTC was struggling through a downturn, even as some traders treated the new Tether buy as a possible sign of steadier demand ahead.

For now, though, the purchase itself is best read as another step in a long-running treasury policy rather than a sudden shift in strategy.

ETF Flows Add Another Layer

The Bitcoin buy also arrived alongside stronger activity in the US spot ETF market. Data from Farside Investors showed net inflows of over $400 million on Tuesday, April 14, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for $213.8 million of that total. The rebound in flows was another sign that institutional money was still moving into the market.

Those inflows followed a $290 million outflow on Monday, showing how quickly demand had swung back. The data linked the turnaround to better US PPI inflation numbers and easing tension around US-Iran talks, which helped lift sentiment after the prior day’s pullback.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView