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Tether has disclosed a 19.7% beneficial ownership stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group following a partial sale and affiliate transfer, keeping one of the stablecoin giant’s most interesting Bitcoin mining investments in the spotlight.

TL;DR

Tether’s Schedule 13D/A filing shows 37.7 million Bitdeer Class A ordinary shares, equal to 19.7% beneficial ownership.

The filing follows a partial sale and internal transfer involving Tether affiliates.

The story connects stablecoin profits, mining exposure and the wider AI infrastructure narrative around miners.

The SEC filing lists Tether Global Investments Fund as the reporting entity and details its position in Bitdeer. Media reports have focused on the sale of 627,021 shares and the resulting reduction in ownership, but the primary filing is the important source for the ownership percentage and share count.

Bitdeer is one of several Bitcoin mining companies that have attracted attention not only for mining operations, but also for potential AI and high-performance computing infrastructure pivots. That makes Tether’s stake more interesting than a simple passive equity position.

Why Tether’s Mining Exposure Matters

Tether’s core business is stablecoins, but the company has increasingly deployed profits into Bitcoin, mining, energy and adjacent infrastructure. A large position in Bitdeer fits that broader strategy: it gives Tether exposure to the hardware and power side of the Bitcoin network, as well as any upside from miners expanding into AI workloads.

For Bitcoin investors, miner equity exposure can act very differently from holding BTC. Mining stocks are affected by Bitcoin price, hashprice, energy costs, debt, hardware efficiency and capital-market appetite. When miners add AI infrastructure narratives, the valuation picture becomes even more complicated.

What The Filing Shows

The filing shows Tether’s beneficial ownership after the reported transaction sequence, including a 37.7 million share position. The media calculation around proceeds or profits should be treated as an estimate unless directly stated in the filing itself.

That distinction matters. In market stories, it is easy to turn a filing into a neat trading narrative. The safer interpretation is that Tether adjusted its Bitdeer exposure while retaining a major stake.

The Bigger Picture

The disclosure comes as crypto-native balance sheets are becoming more sophisticated. Stablecoin issuers, exchanges and large funds are not just holding tokens; they are investing in infrastructure, miners, AI-adjacent businesses and yield-generating products.

Tether’s Bitdeer position sits right in the middle of that trend. It shows how cash-rich crypto companies can shape the mining ecosystem through equity ownership, not just through token markets or lending activity.

For Bitcoinist readers, the key point is that Tether remains meaningfully exposed to Bitdeer even after the partial sale. The move looks less like an exit and more like portfolio management around a large strategic stake.

Why The Timing Is Interesting

The disclosure also comes as mining companies are being judged on more than Bitcoin production alone. Investors are increasingly asking whether miners can turn power access and data-center expertise into AI infrastructure revenue. That gives stakes like Tether’s an additional layer: they are partly Bitcoin infrastructure bets and partly optionality on the next use case for large-scale computing capacity.

Originally published on SEC EDGAR at SEC Edgar Filing

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.