SimpleFX is one of the leading trading applications that has been around since 2014. The platform holds the distinction for being the first of the online brokers to offer cryptocurrency trading accounts.

Simple and Flexible Trading Interface

Designed to be an easy-to-use platform with a simple and intuitive user interface, SimpleFX is a mobile-first multi-device trading platform that can be accessed over any connected device. The trading platform is available as a native app on Android, iOS and more recently Huawei HarmonyOS ecosystems. In addition, users can also choose to use the highly responsive SimpleFX WebTrader on browsers or MetaTrader4 desktop software on Windows and MacOS powered machines.

Irrespective of the device and application type, SimpleFX users will have access to all the advanced trading and analytical tools, latest market data and customizable trading interface to offer an unmatched trading experience. Further, the platform offers its users the convenience of trading on the same account and any device at anytime from anywhere, ensuring that the market always remains at their fingertips no matter where they are.

Meanwhile, the SimpleFX team ensures that the users on the platform always have access to the latest tools and features by constantly improving their offering.

Simple Sign Up on SimpleFX

Getting started on SimpleFX is a lot easier than one would imagine. All a new user will need is an email address to sign up for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin accounts on the platform. Once signed up, they can readily deposit any of the supported cryptocurrencies and start trading.

Depending on the community’s feedback and market interest, SimpleFX continues to expand its list of supported cryptocurrencies. The inclusion of Binance Coin and BUSD to SimpleFX in the recent days is a good example of proactive measures taken by the platform. With these new assets in place, users can now enjoy crypto trades without worrying about high transaction costs plaguing the ETH ecosystem.

SimpleFX Gets Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Payments

With transaction fees surpassing $50 on Ethereum protocol, SimpleFX has recently integrated BSC payments to the platform to leverage its qualities of super-fast transaction settlements at a small fraction of cost. By enabling BSC payment, SimpleFX now makes it possible for the users to send and receive 10 new ERC-20 compatible tokens at ultra-low fees. The supported tokens include DAI, DOT, XRP, BAND, XTZ, ONT, ADA, ATOM, YFII and EOS.

Now SimpleFX users can transfer any of these supported crypto assets in and out of the platform for as less as $0.25 and receive transaction confirmation in under a minute. Soon, the platform will be expanding BSC payment support to include BTC, ETH, LINK, LTC, BCH, ZEC and ETC.

BEP-20 ETC-20 Deposit free free USDT Withdrawal $0.25 $50 Deposit confirmation time 1 min 15 min

SimpleFX payments time and fees estimations for BSC and ETH Networks for May 2021

Few Notable Features of SimpleFX

Quick, no KYC registration for cryptocurrency accounts

Invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and more (22 cryptocurrency accounts)

No minimum deposits or deposit fees

Up to 50x leverage on stocks

Up to 500x leverage on Forex

Reputable, with over seven years track record in the market

Global reach, supporting over 20 fiat currencies

Multilingual support in English, Spanish, Portuguese and more

The most efficient cryptocurrency payments. Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) fast transfers with super low fees (100 times lower than Ethereum ERC-20)

Stake & Trade – earn 8.55% annual interest on your ETH 2.0 deposit. Trade with your frozen money.

Traders Come First

As a user-friendly platform, SimpleFX always puts its users’ needs first. They take users’ feedback and suggestions seriously and attempt to address them at the earliest. While the team continues to work on launching new features and assets much before their counterparts, users can always reach out to them and inquire about any stock or asset they wish to trade on the platform. If it is not available at that time, then the chances are

they are already working on it, if not, the proposition will be included in the products roadmap.

ETH Staking, Instant Bonuses and Affiliate Program

SimpleFX is in the process of launching the Stake & Trade feature where users can stake any amount of ETH 2.0 to earn 8.55% annual interest. In addition to staking returns, users can continue to invest their frozen ETH and trade on the platform. The upcoming launch of Stake & Trade feature will be accompanied by a bonus program where users can earn up to $2500 bonus on their first staking deposit.

In order to earn ETH2.0 staking bonus, the first deposit should be made after 8AM UTC on April 26, 2021. Depending on the deposit amount, users will receive $20, $50, $100, $500 or $2500 bonus which will be added to the staking amount.

The SimpleFX affiliate program is another way to make an extra buck. Users can become SimpleFX affiliates for free by using their email address. The affiliate program offers an opportunity to earn a lifetime revenue share of up to 30% on all transactions made by those using the referral link to join the platform.

Trading on SimpleFX never gets boring. The platform has a lot of interesting things in the pipeline, to be revealed soon. Until then continue trading and get the most out of the markets.

Join SimpleFX at – https://simplefx.com/