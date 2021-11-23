HODL Valley is a digital city where you can interact with your friends like you would on a social network; manage your digital assets, as you would on a decentralized exchange; grow your wealth like you would by owning a franchise; have voting rights, as you would in an actual election; and play a game that pays you for your accomplishments. The HODL Valley metaverse is an interactive virtual city that helps users manage their digital assets. Leveraging DeFi, NFTs and GameFi, the metaverse holds properties that serve different core financial functions. Its features are varied and include, but are not limited to:

Cross-chain decentralized exchanges

User provisioned AMM liquidity pools

DeFi services such as yield farming, staking, lending, borrowing, governance, and more

Integration with popular Web3 wallets such as Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, and more

NFT Marketplace

Franchise turnkey functional NFT properties

Play-to-earn achievements and rewards

Multiplayer competitions and mini-games

“Create your own city” with custom NFTs for other users to view or visit

Revenue/reward sharing business model with token buybacks

HODL Valley integrates features from some of the most popular brands in the blockchain and gaming industries: Uniswap, Opensea, Axie Infinity, SimCity and Animal Crossing to name a few. Users can even create their own customized city for other citizens to visit. The network will grow rapidly due to this genius of marrying blockchain with gaming. Yes, it’s play-to-earn but it is also play-to-learn – helping citizens to intuitively grasp the fundamentals quickly and easily.

Amass assets while you play using the native utility token, $MONEY. The token has numerous use cases in the game. Use it for executing single chain and cross-chain swaps, leveling up your character and your properties, minting NFTs, and so much more. Use the token to add liquidity to a pool for even more rewards. In-game achievements are earned as players use the network, level up their holdings, and participate in challenges with other players. There are so many ways to build your wealth with the HODL Valley metaverse.

Some, but not all, of the 20 plus different properties HODL Valley offers are available for sale to users. Take part in auctions where you can purchase one or more of HODL Valley’s franchise NFT properties. A franchise NFT property generates revenue in the ecosystem and thus, allows its owner of the property to earn passive income that is obtained from users on the network. This digital franchising concept is an entirely new category of NFT in the blockchain industry created by HODL Valley, known as Functional NFTs.

HODL Valley is a city anyone would be happy to inhabit, even if only virtually. Imagine if building wealth and having fun at the same time had always been so easy. The launch of HODL Valley is the advent of a game, that is a DEX, that is a city, which rewards its population, allowing them to easily manage all of their digital wealth in a fun and easy way.