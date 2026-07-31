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Uniswap has rolled out a “Launches” beta tab in its web app, giving users a single interface to discover new tokens launched across supported launchpads.

The validated notes say the feature aggregates top token launches from platforms including Bankr, Pons, and Long. The launch also comes after heavy token creation activity on Robinhood Chain, where more than 340,000 tokens were reportedly launched in July.

That context matters because token discovery has become messy.

New tokens appear constantly across launchpads, chains, and apps. Some are serious. Many are not. Users often jump between social feeds, launchpad dashboards, DEX screens, and analytics tools just to understand what is happening.

Uniswap’s Launches tab is an attempt to bring that activity into a more organized trading interface.

For more details, visit the official Uniswap platform.

TL;DR

Uniswap has added a Launches beta tab to its web app.

The feature aggregates token launches from supported launchpads.

It is separate from Uniswap’s v4 fee-switch story and focuses on discovery UX.

Why Token Discovery Needed A Better Interface

Crypto token launches have always been chaotic.

In earlier cycles, users chased new tokens through Telegram groups, X threads, DEX links, and contract addresses. More recently, launchpads and chain-specific apps have made token creation easier, but discovery is still fragmented.

That creates problems.

Users may not know which token is real, which launchpad is relevant, where liquidity sits, or whether the contract has meaningful trading activity. Scams and low-quality tokens thrive in that confusion.

A cleaner discovery interface does not solve all of those issues, but it helps users see launches in one place.

Uniswap already has deep liquidity and broad brand recognition, so adding discovery directly into the web app makes sense.

Robinhood Chain Adds The Urgency

The Robinhood Chain token-launch figure explains why this feature arrives at a useful time.

If more than 340,000 tokens launched on Robinhood Chain in July, users need better filtering. A flood of tokens creates opportunity, but it also creates noise. Without good tools, traders end up relying on social hype or raw launchpad feeds.

That is a dangerous way to trade.

A Launches tab can help surface activity more clearly, though it still cannot replace user caution. New token launches are among the riskiest corners of crypto, where liquidity can be thin, contract risk can be high, and narratives can reverse quickly.

Uniswap’s role is to make discovery more accessible, not to guarantee quality.

This Is A Product Story, Not Just A UNI Price Story

UNI reportedly hit a six-month high above $4.50 and rose sharply in July, but the Launches tab should not be reduced to price action.

The more important story is product expansion.

Uniswap is trying to remain the interface layer for on-chain trading as token creation spreads across more venues. If users discover, evaluate, and trade new assets through Uniswap, the app becomes more than a swap screen. It becomes a trading terminal.

That is strategically important.

DEX competition is no longer just about liquidity pools. It is about routing, discovery, execution, analytics, wallets, mobile experience, launch infrastructure, and MEV protection.

The Launches tab sits in that wider battle for user attention.

Discovery Also Brings Responsibility

A launch-discovery feature comes with reputational risk.

If users find low-quality or malicious tokens through an interface, they may blame the interface even if Uniswap did not create the asset. That means filters, warnings, labels, and transparency will matter.

Token discovery is useful, but it should not feel like endorsement.

The best version of this feature would help users see what is new while also making risk obvious. Liquidity, age, source launchpad, contract information, holder distribution, and warnings can all become part of better discovery.

Crypto users like speed, but speed without context can be expensive.

Uniswap Wants To Own More Of The Trading Journey

The Launches tab shows Uniswap moving further up the user journey.

Instead of waiting for users to arrive with a token in mind, the app can help them find what is launching. That makes Uniswap more competitive with launchpads, aggregators, dashboards, and social trading tools.

It also gives Uniswap a better chance to capture early trading activity.

If new token discovery happens elsewhere, trading may also happen elsewhere. If discovery happens inside Uniswap, the protocol and interface stay closer to the action.

That is the real product logic.

Uniswap’s Launches tab is not just a small UI addition. It is a sign that the DEX is trying to become a more complete front door for on-chain trading.

This article is based on Uniswap product materials describing the Launches beta tab.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Uniswap. at Uniswap