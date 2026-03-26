Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A crypto specialist with deep roots in decentralized finance is now leading design at one of the world’s most watched tech platforms.

X has hired Benji Taylor as Head of Design, an appointment that spans the company’s work alongside xAI and SpaceX — and arrives just weeks before a planned financial product launch.

A Hire Built Around Financial Ambition

Taylor’s resume reads like a tour through the last decade of crypto product building. He founded Los Feliz Engineering, the studio behind Family, a self-custody crypto wallet.

I’m honoured to be joining 𝕏 to lead design. I believe this is the most important platform in the world, and I can’t think of a more exciting place to help shape the future. I’m looking forward to working closely with @elonmusk, @nikitabier, and the rest of the team. I’m… pic.twitter.com/FnVncYpsN5 — Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor) March 25, 2026

Aave Labs — the team behind the decentralized lending protocol Aave, which at its peak held over $40 billion in total deposits — acquired the company in 2023.

Taylor stayed on as Chief Product Officer until October 2025, then moved to Coinbase’s Base network, where he served as Head of Design on the Ethereum-based blockchain platform.

His background isn’t just in design. It’s specifically in the kind of financial tools X says it wants to build.

What X Money Is Supposed To Do

Based on reports, X Money is being lined up for an April rollout, targeting more than 40 US states at launch. The feature set is expected to include peer-to-peer payments, bank account deposits, a linked debit card, and cashback rewards.

𝕏 Money early public access will launch next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2026

A proposed 6% annual yield on balances would put it in direct competition with high-yield savings accounts from traditional banks.

What remains publicly unconfirmed is how, or whether, blockchain technology will be woven into the product from day one. No official disclosure has been made on that front.

But Taylor’s entire professional history sits at the intersection of design and crypto infrastructure — and that has not gone unnoticed by analysts watching the rollout closely.

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome @benjitaylor to 𝕏, our new design lead. I met Benji six years ago when I invested in his app: it was one of the most well-designed products I’d encountered. I knew right away he was on track to become one of the best designers in the… https://t.co/TFTZGCIm29 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 25, 2026

X product lead Nikita Bier said he had tracked Taylor’s work for years. Bier reportedly pushed internally to get him hired, calling one of his earlier products among the best-designed he had encountered.

That kind of personal advocacy from a senior product executive signals the weight the company is placing on this particular role.

The Bigger Picture Behind The Appointment

Musk has spoken publicly about turning X into what he calls an “everything app” — a single platform covering messaging, content, and financial transactions.

Total crypto market cap currently at $2.38 trillion. Chart: TradingView

Reports indicate that payments infrastructure has been in development for some time, with money transmission licenses secured across multiple US states.

Featured image from Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images, chart from TradingView