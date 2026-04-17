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A promise of 6% returns on deposits from a crypto-linked payments platform is raising red flags in Washington — and one senator wants answers.

Warren Zeroes In On The Numbers

The math doesn’t add up, according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. With the federal funds rate sitting between 3.5% and 3.75%, X Money’s advertised 6% yield on deposits struck the Massachusetts Democrat as suspicious enough to put in writing.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Elon Musk, Warren asked how that return was even possible — and what risks customers might be taking on without knowing it.

X Money is a payments feature being built into the X social media platform. A limited beta preview has already gone out, giving Warren enough to work with.

She named Cross River Bank, X Money’s listed partner, as a point of concern. The bank has previously faced enforcement action from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Senator Elizabeth Warren requested details on the upcoming X Money launch in a letter, according to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs .

Warren questioned whether the 6% yield was being funded through risky investments, aggressive data collection, or other undisclosed practices.

National Security On The Table

The letter didn’t stop at interest rates. Warren told Musk that X Money’s expected move into stablecoins and cryptocurrency could threaten the broader financial system and US national security.

Warren is a longtime critic of both the crypto industry and Musk personally, and the letter reflects both of those positions.

ELON MUSK’S 𝕏 JUST ANNOUNCED THEY WILL SOON LAUNCH A #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO PRODUCT… Elon Musk’s is about to launch 𝕏 MONEY? This will be HUGE for Crypto! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bfKKEUU3mo — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) April 14, 2026

At the center of her concern is a provision in the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act — better known as the GENIUS Act. That legislation allows private companies, including non-bank entities, to issue their own dollar-backed tokens.

A set of questions outlined in a letter from Senator Elizabeth Warren to Elon Musk, as released by the SCBHUA.

Warren questioned whether X intends to use that opening to launch its own stablecoin. Based on reports, the law’s framework has drawn pushback from Democratic lawmakers who see it as too permissive toward tech companies looking to enter financial services.

Deposit Insurance Left Out Of The Picture

Warren also pressed Musk on what ordinary users would be told about federal deposit protections — or the lack of them.

FDIC Chair Travis Hill confirmed in March that stablecoin deposits held through platforms like X Money would not be covered by federal insurance under the GENIUS Act.

Hill noted the law doesn’t explicitly block pass-through insurance coverage, which would extend FDIC protection to individual users up to $250,000 in the event of a company failure. But he said allowing that would contradict the framework’s broader intent.

Warren’s letter asked whether X Money customers would be clearly informed that their funds carry no federal backstop. It’s a basic consumer question — one that hasn’t been publicly answered.

Musk has not yet responded to the letter.

Featured image from IndieHackers, chart from TradingView