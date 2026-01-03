Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Crypto expert JV has told XRP investors about what he described as the greatest blessings. This came as he also revealed that he has been accumulating XRP in preparation for a potential bull run for the altcoin.

In an X post, JV stated that XRP under $2 is one of the greatest blessings of this lifetime. He added that he is still accumulating XRP, which is his top crypto holding. The expert also listed Bitcoin, WLFI, Solana, XLM, HBAR, and VET as his other top holdings alongside XRP. Meanwhile, his top two stocks are crypto equities ABTC and XXI.

Meanwhile, JV indicated that he was gaining exposure to XRP and other crypto assets to counter the dollar’s devaluation. In an earlier X post, he revealed that his XRP has gained over 600% since 2020, while the dollar has lost almost 20% of its purchasing power. In line with this, he declared that he is a long-term investor and that he moves his fiat currency into assets that grow over time and do not lose value.

The expert mentioned that he told people five years ago they would be a legend if they bought XRP at $0.17 and held it for four years. Now, he again told market participants that they would be legends if they bought XRP under $2 and held it for the next four years. JV suggested that he wasn’t worried about the altcoin’s recent underperformance, noting that it isn’t about timing the market but about time in the market.

He further remarked that most market participants get wrecked because they are trying to get rich quickly by chasing pumps, waiting for saviors, and looking for perfect entries. However, the expert believes that buying and holding is the best approach.

XRP Likely To Rise Above $2 Soon Enough

Crypto analyst TARA has predicted that the XRP price could rise to $2.30 soon, indicating this might be the last chance for investors to get XRP around $2, as JV advised. The analyst noted that if the altcoin can hold the $1.88 level from here on out, it could make a big push to the $2.30 resistance level next. XRP has notably bounced in the last 24 hours amid Bitcoin’s rally to $90,000.

Meanwhile, in the long term, crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has reiterated that XRP can reach double digits. In an X post, he stated that the altcoin will likely hold above the 21 EMA and build a base for the next macro move, with targets between $10 and $11.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2, up over 9% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

