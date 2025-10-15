Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A bold claim is spreading in crypto circles that XRP might not just be a payments and settlement token anymore. According to a popular crypto analyst, the next upward move for the altcoin could position it as an Ethereum killer. At the same time, other voices are urging holders to watch for new signs that the next rally could be nearer than most expect.

XRP’s Pure Chart And The Ethereum Killer Narrative

XRP is slowly returning to bullish sentiment with a steady recovery from the weekend’s market-wide crypto crash. Interestingly, a new narrative is building up among investors, with a well-known analyst known as Alex Cobb on social media platform X predicting the cryptocurrency to kill Ethereum in its next rally.

The dramatic label came when legendary trader Peter Brandt shared a long-term chart showing XRP’s price action in a symmetrical consolidation pattern on the weekly candlestick timeframe. “Has there ever been a purer long-term chart?” Brandt questioned.

The chart structure shows the price breaking above a long-term symmetrical triangle in late 2024, but it has been consolidating between a relatively stable range since then. The expectation is that once this upper range is broken, it will lead to a strong follow-through for the token’s price.

The chart’s clarity and structure drew the attention of many crypto participants, and analyst Alex Cobb interpreted it as a signal of a coming breakout destined to challenge Ethereum. “The next leg up on XRP will be the Ethereum killer,” he said.

Cobb’s claim is based on a simple but powerful idea that resonates with many XRP enthusiasts. Whenever the altcoin finally breaks out cleanly and sustains upward momentum, then the amount of inflow will be enough for it to challenge Ethereum as the largest altcoin. Notably, this outcome is also dependent on the success of Spot XRP ETFs, if and when they finally hit the US market.

Liquidity, On-Chain Signals, And The Next Wave

Outside of XRP’s price charts, some analysts are looking at capital flows and on-chain signals as the real engines for the next leg. For instance, crypto analyst Ripple Bull Winkle believes that the next major wave for the token is much closer than most people think.

His perspective is based on a growing shift in blockchain liquidity that he says signals a new phase of market movement. Earlier this week, more than $250 million in USDC was minted at the USDC Treasury, and according to Bull Winkle, such a large stablecoin issuance is not coincidental.

It represents institutional liquidity preparing to move into some cryptocurrencies, the token included as a natural conduit. “Brace yourselves, everyone. XRP is about to make history,” he said.

At the time of writing, the token is trading at $2.51, up by 1.5% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com